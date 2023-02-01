FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports at NA Valorant Challengers League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The first split of the 2023 North American Valorant Challengers League is scheduled to commence in the coming hours as FaZe Clan prepares to take on G2 Esports in the opening match of the tournament.

The NA Challengers League is home to twelve of North America's most promising tier-2 contenders, all of whom will compete throughout the season for a chance to qualify for VCT Ascension.

On Day 1 of the tournament's first split, the North American audience will witness an intense showdown between two renowned esports organizations, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports. This Group A matchup will help the winner claim a favorable position in the group table, while pushing the loser to put on a better performance in the coming weeks.

FaZe vs G2: Who will win their opening matchup of Valorant North America Challengers League Split 1?

Predictions

FaZe and G2 are two organizations that have built their fanbase over the years through their performances in several different esports. This upcoming Group Stage matchup will determine which organization has a better stronghold over the North American Valorant Challengers League.

FaZe Clan is yet to announce their Valorant roster for the 2023 Challengers season. Currently, only two players - babybay and poised - have been confirmed as part of their roster.

As per several sources, FaZe is expected to field two more members of their previous roster - dicey and supamen - with the addition of former TSM player Rossy in their matchup against G2. While we are yet to see them perform together as a team, fans can surely hope to see stellar individual performances from talented star players like Rossy, dicey and babybay.

Similar to FaZe, G2 Esports is another team that we are yet to see perform as a team. In the process of relocating to North America, G2 did sign a few notable names as well as promising talents.

Former Sentinels players - ShahZaM and dapr - bring a lot of tier-1 experience to the table. With the addition of players like penny and wippie, and with the help of a young, unpolished talent like OXY, G2 Esports may be on the right track to success.

With both FaZe and G2's team chemistry being unknown, we'll have to come to a conclusion by judging the individual capabilities of players on both teams. As things stand, G2 Esports has a fair advantage over FaZe Clan and are more likely to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

FaZe Clan and G2 Esports are yet to play against each other in an official VCT matchup. That being said, fans of both teams will be excited to see two renowned organizations battling it out for the first time ever.

Recent results

Both FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have not played a single official match with their current rosters. FaZe's last match was in August 2022. G2, on the other hand, have not played a single game since the organization shifted their Valorant team to the North American region.

Potential lineups

FaZe Clan

Andrej " babybay " Francisty

" Francisty Kevin "poised" Ngo

G2 Esports

Shahzeb " ShahZaM " Khan (IGL)

" Khan (IGL) Michael " dapr " Gulino

" Gulino Maxim " wippie " Shepelev

" Shepelev Erik " penny " Penny

" Penny Francis " OXY " Hoang

" Hoang Ian "Immi" Harding (Coach)

Where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts from all over the world can tune into the VCT North American Twitch channel or Knights Arena's Twitch handle to watch the proceedings of the Valorant Challengers League: North America live. FaZe Clan will take on G2 Esports on February 1, 2023, at 1 pm PST/ 10 pm CET/ 2.30 am IST (next day).

