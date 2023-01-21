"He deserves the world man" - Fans react as Dream reveals getting his ears pierced

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" has acquired a new accessory, leaving fans gushing. The creator took to his Snapchat stories to share a selfie of himself posing with a brand-new ear piercing. The picture quickly traversed across the internet, prompting a host of reactions.

However, there appears to be strong discontent towards the creator as well. Many responses called out the reports for not being noteworthy enough to trend. Regardless, Dream, who is among the most recognizable names within the gaming community, was always going to provoke a lot of reactions. Seeing a sneak peek of his pierced ears, one user wrote:

"He deserves the world man"

✦ʚ♡ɞ✦ ┆・Charlieee @JuneVlbez In all honestly, I am so proud of dream for being more comfortable with his sexuality. He deserves the world man υ´• ﻌ •`υ In all honestly, I am so proud of dream for being more comfortable with his sexuality. He deserves the world man υ´• ﻌ •`υ https://t.co/Q0BeclQuEe

Did Dream come out? Minecraft streamer tweets about "boyfriend" following ears piercing

Despite rumors, Dream has, over the years, managed to keep his private life to himself for the most part. Those familiar with the YouTuber community will know that he is often romantically associated with fellow Minecrafter George "GeorgeNotFound." But it's nothing more than a running joke within their fanbase.

Recently, however, Dream replied to one of Austin Show's Twitter pictures showing off his chiseled physique. In the comments section, he added:

"bro chill my boyfriend uses this app"

The Austin Show jocularly replied by stating:

"I know that’s why I posted it!!"

Clay's response added further fodder to rumors of his sexuality. Nonetheless, it is quietly likely that the creator is simply playing along. His tweet went on to garner nearly 5k comments. Here are some of the relevant ones:

Fans expressed their fantasies about a possible George and Clay partnership; however, as mentioned earlier, chances are that their supposed relationship is only for teasing the online community.

Here are some more responses about the pair:

However, responses towards Clay getting his ears pierced for the first time were mixed. While his fan base welcomed the new look, others trolled the creator for his alleged involvement in the grooming controversy in late 2022. Here are some of the notable tweets:

BadaBoom 🚽 @WhyNotWut @JuneVlbez Why do you guys meat ride someone so much even though it’s been proven time and time again that he is a terrible person @JuneVlbez Why do you guys meat ride someone so much even though it’s been proven time and time again that he is a terrible person

Funkin Animator @FunkinAnimator @JuneVlbez he do be racist, he do be a groomer, whats there to be proud of tbhhhhh @JuneVlbez he do be racist, he do be a groomer, whats there to be proud of tbhhhhh https://t.co/V7zmDsPy0H

Liv @livc0splvs "PROUD OF DREAM" For what? For grooming someone? For being racist? And getting away with it all? "PROUD OF DREAM" For what? For grooming someone? For being racist? And getting away with it all? https://t.co/HyYu1rnHXj

Dream was accused of grooming Anastasia, a former fan, who took to her Twitter account to state that she was invited to his "bedroom" and "kitchen," insinuating a possible relationship with her, who was still a minor at the time.

Following the accusatory tweets, Clay shared a Twitlonger post where he documented his side of the story, denying such allegations. He also iterated that, to his knowledge, the victim was 18 years old at the time.

To read about the entire story, click here.

