How old is GeorgeNotFound? Tracing Minecraft star's age and other personal details

Twitch streamer and YouTube veteran George "GeorgeNotFound" is a 26-year-old UK-born Minecraft creator who is closely associated with two other popular Minecraft YouTubers, namely, Clay "Dream" and Nick "Sapnap." Collectively, the trio are called the Dream Team.

George, who was born in London, presently resides in the USA. The aforementioned trio presently live together in their own Florida mansion. The decision to move to the United States was made after Dream proceeded with his plans to reveal his face, which had remained hidden since the start of his online career.

GeorgeNotFound is considered among the biggest Minecraft creators. At the time of writing, the Englishman has acquired over 10.5 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and a combined total of 15.5 million across all. On Twitch, the streamer has racked up over 4.9 million followers.

How did GeorgeNotFound get so popular?

GeorgeNotFound has been around the YouTube scene for nearly a decade. Although he initially went by the name GeorgeeeHD, he rebranded it. George's channel started gaining traction due to his association with Dream.

The duo met on MunchyMC, BadBoyHalo's Minecraft server, where the latter worked as an admin and developer while George was a coder.

Despite already securing a fanbase, his numbers saw exponential growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. Between 2020 and 2021, he had several videos that garnered millions of views, including his most popular one titled "Minecraft, But I'm Not Colorblind Anymore...," where he used color-correction glasses for the first time.

In January 2020, he uploaded a video titled "Beating Minecraft While Being Electrocuted When I Take Damage" that featured Dream. In the video, the latter challenged George to wear a shock collar around his neck, which would electrocute him as and when he took damage. The video currently sits at over 11 million views, making it one of his most viewed.

Aside from Dream, George has also been associated with the popular UK YouTube group Sidemen. In November 2021, the streamer appeared in a Sidemen Hide & Seek video.

Furthermore, in September 2022, he was named one of the squad members of the YouTube All-Stars in their charity match against Sidemen FC.

What is GeorgeNotFound's current relationship status?

At present, George has not revealed his relationship status. While his fans often fancy making couple-related jokes between George and Dream, it's nothing more than a casual fan theory.

In a recent BANTER podcast featuring Pokimane and Karl Jacobs, George revealed that he would rather keep his dating scenario private.

GeorgeNotFound net worth

Although it's hard to determine an exact figure, various reports suggest that the Minecraft creator has a net worth of $9 million. However, considering that the streamer has a well-established channel with millions of subscribers and followers, that number could rise.

As stated earlier, George is among the prime faces of the Minecraft community. Collaborations with Dream, MrBeast, and the Sidemen have seen his popularity go through the roof. With numbers rising, how the YouTuber will fare in the next 12 months remains to be seen.

