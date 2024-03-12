"She had many opportunities of separation": Dream responds to GeorgeNotFound's defense against sexual assault allegations

Clay "Dream" has given his full take on Caitibugzz's sexual assault allegations after George "GeorgeNotFound" responded in a recent video uploaded on Twitch. The Minecraft streamer scandal has come to a head after George addressed the accusations against him by Caiti, with many people online calling him out for victim-blaming.

Clay, a known friend of GeorgeNotFound who was also present at the party where the alleged assault took place, had much to say on the matter following the publication of the response. Dream took to Reddit and seemingly defended George, stating that his interaction with Caitibugzz had been quite "positive" and that he had been unaware of any inappropriate touching that may have occurred:

"Silence is not consent, but I was there, and although I did not know that any 'sexual' touching had taken place, I can say for a matter of fact that their interactions were extremely positive throughout the night, and she(Caiti) had many opportunities of separation."

Furthermore, the Dream also claimed that Caitibugzz had ample opportunities to get away from the situation if she had been feeling uncomfortable, stating that she chose to be near GeorgeNotFound even after the supposed abuse:

"Even getting up and down off of the couch and laying back down with him AFTER the alleged sexual assault took place, and her best friend leaving AFTER what took place and her choosing to stay for hours."

"Support victims, because they deserve it. Not when it benefits you": Dream talks about Caitibugzz's accusations against GeorgeNotFound

For those who need more context, on March 10, Caitibugzz, a Twitch streamer known for her Minecraft content, revealed that an older creator had physically abused her at a party last year while she was very drunk. Readers should note that she did not mention the name of the abuser at the time.

However, many in the community suspected that the person she was accusing was none other than popular Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound, who is eight years older than her. He had promised to talk about it in detail, and on March 11, uploaded a recorded video on his Twitch channel to deny the allegations.

Dream, who was also at the party, has now given his opinion on the allegations against his friend and disclosed that they had shocked him:

"No one that was there had anything but positive experiences to share until many months later, and I was shocked to hear anything at all."

Expand Tweet

While talking about Caitibugzz's statements about being very drunk, he also noted that everyone was drinking at the party and some, like Caiti, had arrived inebriated:

"Everyone was already drinking, and in no way was them drinking along with everyone an inappropriate action. Everyone was drinking and everyone was in and out. Yes, she was not 21, no it’s not a normal thing at all to stop creators at a convention or anyone for that matter from drinking because of that."

Dream then appeared to agree with GeorgeNotFound and went on a long rant about a group of UK Minecraft content creators who have a vendetta against him, insinuating that they had been spreading rumors against him and his friends:

"I will agree with George in saying that there is a group of content creators that have a very large hatred for me, and the dream team. I’m not exactly sure why, I have some ideas, but it’s been going on for over a year now. Multiple of these content creators have spread total lies about me"

He went on to state that Caitibugzz was not one of them but was friends with some:

"Caiti is not one of them to be clear, but she is friends with many of them, and this is even something we discussed in person. I obviously can’t say for certain that this has anything to do with what she said, but I can assume it had an impact on the lens she viewed George through."

Expand Tweet

Dream stated that he empathized with Caitibugzz:

"I feel terrible for caiti, and I believe she genuinely has extreme feelings about this, regardless of how they formed. I am sorry that I at all contributed to this negative period of her life. I would hope that she knows that I had absolutely no negative intentions at all."

Before ending his long Reddit post, Dream talked about victims of abuse:

"Support victims, because they deserve it. Not when it benefits you. I will never stand for abuse, and have shown that on many occasions, even with my closest of friends. Even my best friends."

The post has been reshared by fans and detractors alike, garnering a lot of attention on social media websites such as X. Here are some general reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Caiti has yet to publicly respond to GeorgeNotFound's video, but screenshots from her Discord server indicate she will do so soon.