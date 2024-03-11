"He victim blamed SO MUCH": GeorgeNotFound's response to sexual assault allegations sparks fury online

On March 11, 2024, George "GeorgeNotFound" released a pre-recorded video on his Twitch channel to address the sexual assault allegations made against him recently. The 30-minute-long video, in which he denied the accusations, has not gone down well with a lot of people in the Minecraft community, with many viewers expressing their discontent online.

GeorgeNotFound has been facing severe backlash since fellow streamer Caitibugzz claimed that an older Minecraft content creator had assaulted her while she was 18. Her stream from March 10, 2024, where she detailed the accusations, has garnered a lot of views.

GeorgeNotFound's much-awaited response has received severe backlash, with some calling it victim-blaming. One X user called him out for not apologizing and wrote:

"Absolutely disgusting. He victim blamed SO MUCH 'She was enjoying it', 'don't make me the bad guy because you changed your mind after', he never even said he was sorry. He never said what he did was wrong."

GeorgeNotFound addresses Caitibugzz assault allegations

For context, Caitibugzz, or Caiti, went live on March 10, 2024, on her official Twitch channel and levied accusations of assault on a "significantly older" and popular Minecraft content creator. The stream titled my story went viral after viewers started naming GeorgeNotFound as the alleged accused.

Caiti revealed that she had been abused last year, in 2023, when she was 18:

"Last year, at the beginning of summer, I was assaulted by a significantly older and popular content creator. I was freshly 18 and had just graduated high school a few weeks prior."

Soon after, GeorgeNotFound made a post on X denying all of the allegations. He added that he would be going live to address the issue to his millions of followers. Over a day later, he uploaded a pre-recorded video on his Twitch channel and categorically denied certain parts of Caitibugzz's story.

GeorgeNotFound claimed that he did not know Caitibugzz was 18 at the time and even shared pictures of a wristband as supposed proof of why he had mistakenly thought she was over 21 years old.

In his response, the streamer also stated that she had enjoyed his company at the time:

"I think that the picture that she is painting is really dark, when in reality she seemed very happy with the situation."

Regardless of his defense, netizens have slammed him for what some think is victim blaming.

Several users on X and other social media platforms have called him out, noting that Caitibugzz was drunk at the time and, therefore, could consent to being touched. Here are some more reactions from X:

There are some users siding with GeorgeNotFound, too.

According to screenshots from Caitibugzz's Discord, she will be responding to the video soon.