"I also have screen-recorded everything" - Twitch streamer Caitibugzz calls out GeorgeNotFound, refers to him as a "coward"

On March 11, 2024, Twitch streamer Caitibugzz called out George "GeorgeNotFound" amid the alleged assault controversy. For those out of the loop, Caitibugzz hosted a Twitch livestream on March 10, 2024, in which she discussed her experience with a "significantly older and popular content creator" when she was 18.

Accusing the unnamed personality of assaulting her, Caitibugzz said:

"Last year, at the beginning of summer, I was assaulted by a significantly older and popular content creator. I was freshly 18 and had just graduated high school a few weeks prior..."

After her claims went viral on social media, netizens speculated that she was talking about GeorgeNotFound. On March 10, 2024, the 27-year-old tweeted that he would be addressing the situation through a "very serious stream," denying the alleged assault allegations.

He wrote:

"I will be doing a very serious stream later today, this post is just to make that clear. I am gathering all the information and evidence to share. I have never and would never break someone's sexual boundaries or assault anyone."

Earlier today (March 11, 2024), Caitibugzz responded to GeorgeNotFound's social media post, seemingly confirming that she was talking about her experience with him. Claiming that she had "screen-recorded everything," the content creator remarked:

"We are waiting. Pull whatever you can find, I also have screen-recorded everything. I planned on using it to support my case if needed, but please, share it on my behalf if you'd like."

Expand Tweet

"You're a f**king coward" - Twitch streamer Caitibugzz responds to GeorgeNotFound's address amid the alleged assault controversy

Caitibugzz shared a screenshot of a word note on X, stating that she and GeorgeNotFound "know what happened." The streamer also explained why she could "sleep at night," writing:

"Because we both know what happened. That's why I can sleep at night without scrambling for screenshots to try and twist. That's why you're scared because me and every other creator know the truth and you do too. That's something you have to live with."

Expand Tweet

She continued:

"Yes, I was naive. But I have room to change. To grow up. Eight years, exactly. And when I'm your age, I'll be 10x the person you are. And you will always be the 27-year-old. Still acting like a child."

Caitibugzz remarked that she was "not scared" of the Briton and added:

"I am not scared of you anymore. I've been waiting so long to say this but you're a f**king coward. Goodbye for now."

At the time of writing, GeorgeNotFound had not responded to Twitch streamer Caitibugzz's call out. He had also not hosted the livestream where he planned to share "all the information and evidence."