Who is Caitibugzz? Streamer's career explored as netizens believe she seemingly accused GeorgeNotFound of alleged assault

Twitch streamer, TikToker, and YouTuber Caitlin "Caitibugzz," with just over 200K followers on the Amazon-owned platform, has recently been making headlines. She took to her stream on March 10, 2024, to disclose troubling accusations against a more prominent and older content creator. She claimed that when she had just turned 18 last year, she was intoxicated and subjected to inappropriate touching by the aforementioned streamer. She said:

"Last year, at the beginning of the summer, I was assaulted by a significantly older and popular content creator. I was freshly 18 and had just graduated high school a few weeks prior. I was drunk in a hotel room with other people around me when it happened."

Although Caitibugzz didn't explicitly name the streamer, speculation within the Minecraft community strongly points to George "GeorgeNotFound" as the individual in question. This assumption gained traction when George himself posted about addressing the allegations in a future stream, seemingly confirming the community's suspicions.

What allegations did Caitibugzz make against GeorgeNotFound?

The Minecraft community has been rocked by a series of damaging accusations against prominent figures, with the latest involving GeorgeNotFound. Twitch streamer Caitibugzz recently shared her story on her stream, alleging that she was traumatized in a hotel room by GeorgeNotFound, who made her uncomfortable by touching her inappropriately.

Caitibugzz disclosed that during their stay in the hotel room, the group engaged in a drinking game and began discussing their sexual history. Shortly after, she alleged that George, seated nearby, touched her:

"I felt him slip his hand under my clothes, sitting next to me on the couch, in front of everyone. He disguised it with a simple, 'Are you ticklish?' I coughed out a 'no,' still staring at my phone."

The streamer added:

"He made a game out of my embarrassment, where he would touch me in certain areas to make me lose the phone game I was playing. I was scared, and I felt sick."

She further revealed that in the early hours of the morning, when she attempted to leave, the perpetrator allegedly tried to accompany her in the elevator, but she refused:

"I went to leave and the older guy decided to leave with me. We walked to the elevator, where I didn't get on. He then pretended that the elevator was broken and that he couldn't leave, telling me to get in the elevator to prove it was broken."

Caitibugzz also disclosed that following this incident, the alleged perpetrator messaged her multiple times on Instagram that same night. She expressed how traumatizing the experience has been for her, explaining that even seeing profile images of his face haunts her:

"I'm haunted by him everywhere, in usernames, profile pictures, in my own past. I lost the passion I once had for content, for anything really, The association never went away. All the years I spent creating this community felt like a waste because of one night."

As mentioned, George announced he will go live later today (March 10) to address the allegations. He emphasized that he would never encroach upon anyone's sexual boundaries.