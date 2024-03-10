"Intoxicated people can't consent" - Netizens speak out against GeorgeNotFound amid alleged assault controversy

On March 10, 2024, Minecraft star George "GeorgeNotFound" went viral on X after netizens accused him of an alleged assault. The catalyst of the situation can be traced to Twitch streamer Caitibugzz's broadcast titled, my story, in which she claimed to have been assaulted by a "significantly older and popular content creator."

"Last year, at the beginning of summer, I was assaulted by a significantly older and popular content creator. I was freshly 18 and had just graduated high school a few weeks prior."

GeorgeNotFound responded by stating he would discuss the matter during a "very serious stream." He also wrote that he would "never break someone's sexual boundaries or assault anyone":

"I will be doing a very serious stream later today, this post is just to make that clear. I am gathering all the information and evidence to share. I have never and would never break someone's sexual boundaries or assault anyone."

With thousands of netizens commenting on the Dream SMP member's tweet, X user @snifferish accused him of allegedly intoxicating an individual and committing an act without her consent.

"Oh, screw you, there is nothing that can make it consensual, 1. she never said yes anyways, and 2. you got her drunk (illegally might I add!) to a point well beyond her ability to consent because in case you forgot intoxicated people can't consent."

"I saw how you ruined my friend's life" - Netizens comment as GeorgeNotFound goes viral for alleged assault

As previously mentioned, GeorgeNotFound's response to the alleged assault controversy was trending on X. Twitch streamer MaxGGs criticized the YouTube star, accusing him of "ruining" his friend's life.

"Rot in hell, you f**king piece of s**t. I saw how you ruined my friend's life. Nobody should feel sympathy in whatever lies you are going to spout with your stupid PR team backing you, you buffoon. I wish you and your little freak friends who are complacent in abuse the worst lives ever. You are all f**king horrible and your content sucks d**k."

Fellow content creator Aimsey remarked:

Internet personality and musician Lil Tay chimed in by writing:

Popular Twitch streamer BoomerNA also commented on the situation:

At the time of writing, GeorgeNotFound had not hosted his scheduled livestream, during which he planned to share "all the information and evidence."