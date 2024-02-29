"He’s just being racist and weird": Viewers react to Kick streamer JustxSnagz's response to Lil Tay calling him a p*dophile

Kick streamer JustxSnagz is under fire online after a clip from one of his recent livestreams went viral on social media for the language he used to respond to the musician Lil Tay. For context, the YouTube singer had called out the streamer in a post on X recently for his behavior with a deaf girl. In her criticism, Tay had called him a p*dophile.

Trigger warning: This article mentions terms that could upset readers. Kindly exercise discretion.

Well, JustxSnagz responded to the accusation in a stream and did not hold back using profanities such as the racial c-word. At one point in the clip, the Kick creator can be heard physically threatening her, saying:

"F**k that little cra*** white b**ch. I see that little b**ch, I'm going to break her f*cking neck. I'm going to step on her f*cking skull. I'm going to break her skull in half."

After clips of the incident started garnering attention, many criticized the streamer for the use of a racist tone. One X user could not understand why this would be a palatable dialog, saying:

"'Violates?' He's just being racist and weird."

Lil Tay and Kick streamer JustxSnagz's beef explored

The confrontation started on February 28 when Lil Tay responded to a clip featuring JustxSnagz. In it, the Kick creator was interacting with people on Monkey, a social networking app like the now-defunct Omegle, where he would make fun of a deaf person.

Although the streamer did appear to be apologetic after realizing that the girl he was speaking to had hearing aids in her ears, Tay did not appreciate what had occurred and replied to the clip from her official account on X, calling him out:

"Imagine making fun of someone for something that they can’t control, all while being a p*dophile at the same time."

The post went viral, with over three million views as of writing. What's more, Lil Tay also posted another clip in the same thread, further criticizing the streamer:

"Like who in their right mind sets up the camera, starts a stream on Twitch, goes on Monkey, and says this to girls my age?"

On his most recent stream on Kick, JustxSnagz responded to these posts after an audience member mocked him. The streamer started cussing the singer out, using racial slurs and physical threats.

He also accused Lil Tay of farming impressions with the posts on X, claiming that she was doing it to promote her music:

"She is sucking my d**k, she wants to get some album promos and all that."

JustxSnagz also referred to the controversy surrounding the Instagram post that claimed Lil Tay was dead, stating he was "happy" when he heard about it and had planned on desecrating her tombstone. The Kick streamer justified using foul language, saying she was the one who started the beef by accusing him:

"Stop saying my name. I don't care. She started with me first, it's not fair when white people treat us like sh*t and can say whatever they want. I can say something back you white cr***er b**ch! Get off my f*cking d**k. I don't know you, stop saying my f*cking name."

Here's how viewers reacted to his outburst on stream, with many people calling him out for using offensive language while others noted that Lil Tay was of mixed descent.

