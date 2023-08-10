Where did Lil Tay live? Ethnicity and nationality explored in wake of death news claim

Internet personality and child rapper Lil Tay reportedly passed away on August 9, 2023, according to a statement on her social media page. She was known for her rap videos that she shared through Instagram in 2018. Tay was a resident of Los Angeles, and she was 14 years old at the time of her death, as per the Daily Mail.

A statement was shared on Lily's Instagram page, which had been dormant for a long time.

"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."

The statement further revealed that Lil's brother, Jason Tian, also died at the age of 21. They asked for everyone's privacy as they mourned Lil's death and also mentioned that the cause of death is yet to be officially revealed.

So far, no police reports have been filed related to Lil's death. According to the Daily Mail, imjesseryan's Instagram page claimed that Lil met an accident and was in a vehicle with her brother Jason in the driver's seat. The accident reportedly led to minor injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle.

Lil Tay's reported death has led to a lot of suspicion among netizens, as her brother claimed through Instagram in 2021 that she was abused by her parents.

Lil Tay: Career, ethnicity, nationality, and more explained

Lil Tay's birthday has not been confirmed by any official source until now. Her nationality was American, and she had a mixed ethnic background of Asian descent.

Page Six stated that her mother, Angela Tian, was a real estate agent. However, Angela lost her job when her rap videos featuring a lot of profanities went viral online, and her company found that she used to pitch ideas to her daughter for the videos.

Lil's father, Christopher John Hope, was a lawyer. Her brother Jason also attempted to build his career as a rapper and later assisted his sister in writing the content for her videos.

Claire Hope was Lil's real name, and she was interested in dancing. She also trained herself in ballet when she was four years old and later participated in Royal Ballet Academy competitions. She was also an expert in Chinese, singing, piano, skating, and swimming.

Claire began posting content on social media when she was nine years old. Her Instagram page has been inactive since 2018, and before going offline, she paid tribute to rapper XXXTentacion.

Jason Tian charged Lil Tay's father of abusing her

Lil Tay's father, Christopher John Hope, was in the spotlight in 2021 when he was allegedly charged with abusing her. The claims were made by Lil's brother, who shared some pictures on Instagram and wrote that his sister was being allegedly abused physically and mentally by her parents.

Jason's post had photos where there were red marks on Lil's face. He wrote that Lil was reportedly forced to watch horror movies, and her parents locked her in a dark closet. He claimed in another post that Lil's parents did not take her with them when they went on vacations.

Jason stated in a few videos that Christopher had yet to pay them some amount of child support. It was followed by a legal battle in May 2021, when Christopher asked the court for custody of Lil. To get help for the court case, Jason had to launch a GoFundMe page.