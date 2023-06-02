Is Jacky Oh white? Ethnic background explored as DC Young Fly's partner passes away at 32

Well-known television star and DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh recently passed away at the age of 32. Oh had a mixed ethnicity of African-American as her father is Black and her mother is White. This is also why she was frequently judged as Black.

Although the cause of her death is yet to be disclosed, she was in Miami to undergo a "mommy makeover," and the surgery reportedly led to her death. Before she died, she even posed with a surgeon in an Instagram post that has been deleted.

Oh was known for her appearance in the popular show Wild 'N Out, which aired on VH1. The official Instagram page of the show shared a picture of Oh and wrote that she was one of the talented members of the show and that she will be remembered forever.

The post mentioned that Jacky was a "loving friend and beloved colleague" in all five seasons of the show and was a good mother to three children. The post concluded by stating:

"The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

All those who knew Jacky over the years also expressed grief in the post's comments section.

Jacky Oh was born to a Black father and a White mother

Born on November 3, 1990, Jacky Oh was originally named Jacklyn Smith. She was of Brazilian heritage and grew up in Oakland, California. Although her parents' identities have not been disclosed, her father was Black, and her mother was White.

Oh was African-American, but she was mostly judged as Black. While she was growing up, she was interested in exploring her father's side as she was more comfortable with identifying herself as Black.

She once stated in an interview with DJ Smallz Eyes that someone in the college started calling her Jacky Oh, and this is how she got her nickname. Oh pursued her graduation from the University of California, Berkeley.

Jacky Oh pursued a successful career as an entrepreneur

Jacky Oh was known for her appearances in the VH1 series Wild 'N Out, and she even launched a lip gloss line called J Nova Collection in 2019. The lineup featured a collection of lip glosses, velour shorts, lip liners, lashes, and more. During her appearance on The Real Blac Chyna, Oh spoke on the reason she developed an interest in cosmetics and stated:

"People were always asking me about my makeup, and especially my lip gloss, so I said I need to capitalize off this."

Oh was romantically linked to rapper DC Young Fly since 2015, and the duo were parents of three children. Their first daughter, Nova, was born in October 2016, and their second daughter, Nala, was born in 2020. The pair also had a son named Prince, who was born in July 2022.

