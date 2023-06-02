How much is DC Young Fly worth? Fortune and real name explored amid tragic loss of wife, Jackie Oh

Rapper DC Young Fly, whose net worth is around $2 million, recently lost his partner and television personality, Jackie Oh. Jackie's cause of death has not been disclosed, but a few reports state that she underwent cosmetic surgery, which led to her demise.

Young Fly and Jackie first met in a hotel lobby during the rookie season of Wild 'N Out. While speaking to DJ Small Eyez in 2017, Oh said that she and Young Fly began dating after the show ended. Oh added that it was no love at first sight and that although they dated for two years, they were not planning to get married so soon. Addressing the same, Oh stated:

"No marriage talk yet. You know if it's not broken, don't fix it. We're fine, we're chilling, we're both young and just enjoying ourselves, our baby, our little family."

The duo welcomed their first daughter, Nova, in October 2016. They became the parents of another daughter, Nala, in 2020, and their son, Prince, was born in July 2022.

DC Young Fly has earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry

DC Young Fly, also known as John Richard Whitfield, has pursued a successful career as an actor, comedian, and musician, which has helped him accumulate a lot of wealth over the years. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 31-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

DC Young Fly started his career in Vine, where he shared comedy videos. He then began posting videos on Instagram where he roasted celebrities. He joined the VH1 show Wild 'N Out in 2015 and was promoted to a series regular in 2020.

He made guest appearances in various shows, including The Quad, In the Cut, Tales, Scream, Grown-ish, and more. John made his film debut with the comedy film #DigitalLivesMatter and continued to appear in other films like Dirty South House Arrest, The Grid, I Got the Hook-Up 2, and others.

DC Young Fly has pursued a successful career as a musician and has released different projects like Supplyin' Pressure, Fly Allegiance, If You Didn't Know Me, Trap Soul, and more. He teamed up with artists like Juicy J, Mike Will Made It, and B.o.B. and released various other projects.

He is also popular for his comedy podcast, The 85 South Show, which led to a lineup of comedy shows.

Jackie Oh was 32 years old at the time of her death

Jackie Oh passed away at the age of 32. She reportedly underwent cosmetic surgery, which allegedly led to her death. A spokesperson for BET Media Group confirmed the news of her demise, and the official Instagram page of Wild 'N Out also paid tribute to her. They wrote:

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

Apart from her appearance in Wild 'N Out, she also operated a YouTube channel. In October 2019, she started a lip gloss line called J Nova Collection.

