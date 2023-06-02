How much is Danny Masterson worth? Fortune explored in wake of That 70's show star's guilty verdict

Well-known actor Danny Masterson, whose net worth is around $8 million, was recently found guilty on two counts of r*pe and will face a possible sentencing of 30 years. Danny was accused of r*ping another woman but that count is now stated to be a mistrial.

The judgment was given on the afternoon of May 31, 2023, and the sentencing hearing will happen on August 4 this year. Masterson is now in custody after the verdict and was spotted coming out in handcuffs from the courthouse.

The third victim also expressed her opinion following the verdict, saying that she was dissatisfied due to the mistrial in her count. The victim shared a statement through her attorney Boies Schiller Flexner, saying that she was unhappy with the mistrial and expressed her gratitude to the jury.

Velerie @velerie_a

@KarenWontComply @Filomen03258997 "A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday found US actor Danny Masterson, 47, guilty of two counts of rape, now faces 30 years to life in prison. The actor was charged with forcibly raping three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, "A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday found US actor Danny Masterson, 47, guilty of two counts of rape, now faces 30 years to life in prison. The actor was charged with forcibly raping three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003,@KarenWontComply @Filomen03258997 https://t.co/uqM5CjPtXu

She stated that she is happy that Danny Masterson will be facing criminal punishment. However, she added she was devastated that he would not get punished for the crime of which she was a victim:

"Despite my disappointment in this outcome, I remain determined to secure justice, including in civil court, where I, along with my co-plaintiffs, will shine a light on how Scientology and other conspirators enabled and sought to cover up Masterson's monstrous behavior."

The second victim also stated that she was disappointed that Masterson was not punished on all three charges. However, she added that she is satisfied that Masterson will be sentenced.

Danny Masterson's net worth is reported to be around $8 million

Danny Masterson has earned a lot from his successful career (Image via Anna Webber/Getty Images)

Danny Masterson has been active as an actor since 1980 and has been praised for his performances on screen. This has helped him accumulate a lot of wealth over the years and according to CelebrityNetWorth, the 47-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $8 million.

Masterson purchased a house for $560,000 in Los Angeles in 1998 and listed it for $1.5 million in 2007. He then bought an apartment at the same place in 2003 and later sold it for $165,000.

Danny's residence in Hollywood Hills and the r*pe case against him were reportedly linked to each other. The claims came out in 2020 when he was residing at a Santa Ynez-based house, which he purchased back in 2007 for $2.9 million.

Danny Masterson made his television debut in an episode of the CBS crime drama series, Jake and the Fatman. He is known for his performance as Steven Hyde in 200 episodes of Fox teen period sitcom That '70s Show and has played the role of Milo Foster in the TBS sitcom, Men at Work.

Masterson has been featured in various films that include Trojan War, Star Kid, The Faculty, Dracula 2000, Comic Book Villains, Smiley Face, The Brooklyn Heist, The Chicago 8, Urge, and more.

Danny Masterson was charged with s*xual assault in 2017

Four women accused Danny Masterson of s*xual assault in 2017, claiming that they were r*ped after Masterson spiked their drinks. Masterson initially rejected the claims but the women sued Masterson and the Church of Scientology, charging them with stalking and harassment.

The victims were aged between 23 and 28 and singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala's wife, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, was also one of the four women. The incidents happened in 2001 and 2003.

Masterson pleaded not guilty in January 2021 and a hearing started in May the same year. The judge ordered him to surrender his passport on his next appearance at the court the following month.

During the next appearance, he denied the claims and his lawyer stated that the three women filed a lawsuit against him in arbitration.

Poll : 0 votes