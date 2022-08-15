High Heat on Netflix: Who stars in the Spanish crime-drama series?

Netflix's upcoming Mexican drama High Heat, (Spanish: Donde hubo fuego), is set to release on August 17, 2022. The television series was created by José Ignacio Valenzuela, also known for Netflix's Who Killed Sara? and will appeal to fans of the crime and mystery genre.

The plot of the show revolves around Poncho, who arrives at a fire station in the Mexico City neighborhood while investigating his brother's murder. He continues his investigation while working as an undercover firefighter, and is joined by Olivia, his colleague and the station's only female firefighter.

The crime drama series has already gained traction ahead of its release, as it promises viewers a lot of thrills and emotional drama. Take a look at the cast of the Mexican TV series as you await its release.

Cast of High Heat: Eduardo Capetillo, Iván Amozurrutia, Itati Cantoral, and others

Netflix's upcoming Mexican crime drama series High Heat stars Iván Amozurrutia and Esmeralda Pimentel in the lead roles of Poncho and Olivia. Eduardo Capetillo and Itati Cantoral play Ricardo Urza and Gloria, respectively. Other cast members are as follows:

Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán as young Ricardo Urzúa

Oka Giner as Leonora

Plutarco Haza as Noé

Polo Morín as Julián

Antonio Sotillo as A. Molina

Daniel Gama as Gerardo

Ana Jimena Villanueva as Ana

1) Iván Amozurrutia as Poncho

Iván Amozurrutia is a Mexican television actor, who will portray Poncho in Netflix's High Heat. Poncho starts looking into his brother's murder, which leads him to a fire station where he begins working undercover. The show will revolve around his will, determination, and emotions as he seeks justice.

Amozurrutia has previously appeared in telenovelas such as Médicos, Preso No. 1, and Enamorándome de Ramón. He has also appeared in television series such as Como dice el dicho and La rosa de Guadalupe.

2) Eduardo Capetillo as Ricardo Urzúa

Eduardo Capetillo Vásquez, a Mexican actor and singer, will play Ricardo in High Heat, a prisoner accused of murdering several women. As his rehabilitation begins, he begins to seek answers for himself and his child.

Eduardo is regarded as an idol in the Latin world due to his extensive career as an actor-singer in telenovelas. His credits include Camila (1998), El Secreto (2001), Peregrina (2005-06), Pecadora (2009), Soy tu dueña (2010), La Otra Cara del Alma (2012-13).

3) Esmeralda Pimentel as Olivia

Esemeralda Pimentel is a Mexican actress and model, who will be playing Olivia in the Netflix crime drama. Olivia is the only female firefighter at the fire station where Poncho begins working undercover. She agrees to assist him with his investigation after realising his true intentions.

Pimentel's career began in 2009 with commercials and TV promotions. Her film credits include Viaje de generación (2012), El que busca encuentra (2017), El hubiera sí existe (2019), and Ahi te Encargo (2020).

Her television roles include Verano de amor, Abismo de pasión, Gossip Girl: Acapulco, The Color of Passion, La bella y las bestias, and The Good Doctor.

High Heat will premiere on Netflix on August 17, 2022.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal