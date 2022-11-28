Who is Lotta Volkova? Balenciaga designer private Instagram pictures sparks outrage online 

Amid Balenciaga’s recent campaign controversy, stylist Lotta Volkova’s private Instagram page has been receiving immense traction. Similar to the fashion house, the latter uploaded several disturbing images featuring children on her social media account. Since viewing the same, netizens have been appalled.

Balenciaga has garnered immense backlash in recent weeks following their recent ad campaign featuring children going viral. In the same, young kids were holding teddy bears wearing bondage costumes. The photoshoot also poorly hid a legal document that showed a Supreme Court order on a child p*rnography case. Internet users were quick to cancel the brand across social media platforms.

Since then, Twitter user @JakeShields revealed that Lotta Volkova is a “top designer” that frequently collaborates with Balenciaga and Adidas. The Twitter user also showcased images from the stylist’s private Instagram page. Many images featured children. Some included a blonde girl dressed in a seemingly pink swimsuit lying sideways and waving to the camera, a young boy wearing heels, a bedroom that appears to be covered in bloodstains and another teddy bear wrapped in what seems to be a red ribbon.

Lotta Volkova’s Instagram also featured a man and a woman wrapped in plastic bags and embracing each other, a woman who seems to be sacrificing herself for “the devil,” a child holding a skull and a girl being withheld by cellophane tape with her mouth and eyes covered as well.

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj More from her Instagram



Im glad they showed integrity and cut ties with Ye More from her InstagramIm glad they showed integrity and cut ties with Ye https://t.co/rDkibup3dJ

Who is Lotta Volkova?

Lotta Volkova was born in Novosibirsk, Russia. She developed an eye for fashion from a young age. Being raised by a naval capital father, he would often bring back cassettes and clothes from around the globe. Volkova left her hometown at the age of 17 to study at London’s Central Saint Martins, where she specialized in art and design.

The fashionista was quick to become a rising star in the London club scene. She also started her own label titled Lotta Skeletrix.

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Here is Lotta Volkova a top designer for Balenciaga And Adidas Here is Lotta Volkova a top designer for Balenciaga And Adidas https://t.co/zBnuJ6MdUh

In 2007, she moved to Paris, where she went on to collaborate with Gosha Rubchinskiy. Lotta Volkova was then introduced to Demna Gvasalia, through which she became the creative vision behind Vetements.

A few other brands she has worked with include Sies Marjan and Balenciaga, among others.

Speaking about Volkova’s taste in fashion, Stavros Karelis, the founder and buying director of Machine-A, said:

“Lotta has this unique aesthetic, combining the different cultures she has lived in with something modern. It's nostalgic yet current. I think this is due to Lotta being part of the scene and not somebody remotely looking at it. She was part of the subculture, of the club scene. She saw before anyone else that this combination is not a good story to do, but the way to be.”

She has also worked alongside celebrities including Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

Twitter user @curioslight claimed that the stylist was in a relationship with an "accused pedophile" however, verified information about the same was unavailable.

curioslight @curioslight



The Devil In Disguise: Lotta Volkova



1. She has been one of the main stylist in Balenciaga since 2014.

2.She has a relationship with an accused pedophile.

3. We can't only boycott A thread on WHO is REALLY behind the #Balenciaga ads:The Devil In Disguise: Lotta Volkova1. She has been one of the main stylist in Balenciaga since 2014.2.She has a relationship with an accused pedophile.3. We can't only boycott #Balenciaga but also the people behind it. A thread on WHO is REALLY behind the #Balenciaga ads:The Devil In Disguise: Lotta Volkova1. She has been one of the main stylist in Balenciaga since 2014.2.She has a relationship with an accused pedophile.3. We can't only boycott #Balenciaga but also the people behind it. https://t.co/RjDYU283wj

Netizens react to Lotta Volkova’s private Instagram feed

Internet users were astonished by the stylist’s Instagram content. Many expressed disappointment and condemned her style. A few tweets read:

Nadja Muse 🦁💛 @nadjamuse ‍ @jakeshieldsajj Dear God, protect children and innocents from this evil. Shield them with love and divine protection. I claim this earth for God and light. All evil must leave and is banished far away. Amen. @jakeshieldsajj Dear God, protect children and innocents from this evil. Shield them with love and divine protection. I claim this earth for God and light. All evil must leave and is banished far away. Amen. ✨🍀🙏💕❤️‍🔥

Kels @zenbaae @jakeshieldsajj Nothing is artsy or edgy about posting kids ever like this . If you want to post occultist images fine, but when you post kids in general esp in tape …I have no words. @jakeshieldsajj Nothing is artsy or edgy about posting kids ever like this . If you want to post occultist images fine, but when you post kids in general esp in tape …I have no words.

Aleister Lee @LeeAleister @jakeshieldsajj I want to vomit. What a vile and blatantly evil person. @jakeshieldsajj I want to vomit. What a vile and blatantly evil person.

Marsha Sweet November @MarshaNovember @jakeshieldsajj Oh my goodness, this is absolutely horrifying, devastating and what the heck, this is… I have no more words @jakeshieldsajj Oh my goodness, this is absolutely horrifying, devastating and what the heck, this is… I have no more words

Balenciaga has removed the controversial campaign from their social media page and official websites. They have also apologized for their actions and filed a lawsuit against the creatives who came up with the campaign.

Poll : 0 votes