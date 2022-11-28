What did Kim Kardashian say about the Balenciaga campaign? Reality star addresses "disturbing images" 

Kim Kardashian, a frequent face in many Balenciaga campaigns, has finally shared her two cents about the brand's controversial child image holiday campaign.

The brand has been accused of s*xualizing children, as images from the campaign showed kids holding teddy bears dressed in bondage. Kim has now taken to Twitter to express her "disgust" at the campaign. She said:

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

She further elaborated by stating that she was shaken by the disturbing images. She admitted:

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

“Currently re-evaluating my relationship with Balenciaga”: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has collaborated with Balenciaga at a number of events. However, after the fiasco of their recent campaign, she confessed to now re-evaluating her relationship with the brand. Speaking about any possible future collaborations together, she said:

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Kim Kardashian also appreciated the brand for taking down the pictures and apologizing to the masses. She also stated that she believes the brand understands the seriousness of the issue. She said:

“I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

With celebrities reacting and showing their annoyance towards the whole campaign idea, Kim’s followers were eager to know her thoughts about the whole fiasco. After Kardashian posted a picture of herself modeling a shirt from the brand’s collab with Adidas, fans urged her to condemn the brand.

A few comments on her post read:

“When will you condemn the sick Balenciaga ad ??? Let’s hear it”

Netizens urged Kim Kardashian to speak up against the Balenciaga campaign after she uploaded a picture of herself wearing the brand's clothes. (Image via Instagram)

The whole outrage over the Balenciaga campaign hasn't seemed to settle, as it was just two days ago that Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West also raised his voice on the disturbing campaign and called out the celebrities for not reacting to the same. Emphasizing how “all celebrities are controlled,” Kanye said:

“Nobody is talking about the Balenciaga situation. This just shows you all of these celebrities out here - don’t let them influence you in any way because they, in turn, are controlled by the people who really influence the world.”

At the same time, Balenciaga’s shoot’s photographer, Gabriele Galimberti, too, has filed an apology. However, the brand has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the production company North Siz, Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins to include documents and bondage in the campaign pictures.

