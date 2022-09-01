Kanye West’s net worth in 2022 explored as rapper throws shade at Gap for allegedly copying Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga collection

Soon after Gap announced its upcoming collaboration with Balenciaga, Kanye West decided to call out the brand for allegedly hosting a meeting without him.

The rapper and Gap had initially announced their Yeezy Gap collab in 2020 but the terms between the two seem to be getting a little rough. This happened after Kanye posted a picture of oversized Yeezy Gap sunglasses on a table and captioned it:

“Gap held a meeting about me without me?”

The 45-year-old rapper then followed up this post with another Instagram post that accused Gap of copying his Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga collection. In the same post, he also claimed that Gap canceled a shoot with his kids, without even informing West.

Did Kanye West earn a fortune through the collaboration with Gap? Looking at the rapper's net worth in 2022

While Kanye might now be throwing shade on the brand, the truth is that this collaboration between Kanye West and Gap earned him quite a few million. This has contributed largely to his net worth over the past few years.

Kanye Omari West, who is an American songwriter, singer, rapper, and fashion designer has multiple projects in all of these domains that helped him take his net worth to $6.6 billion this year.

Talking about Kanye and his music, he is one of the most successful hip-hop musicians in the world. Having experimented in multiple genres, he has been one of the best-selling artists of all time. As of 2020, his music was estimated to be worth $110 million.

With more than 25 Grammy Awards, he has a whopping number of monthly listeners on Spotify. The application ends up paying more than $15 million to the rapper annually. Similarly, he earns comparable numbers from other music streaming apps like Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Apart from this, he is a rapper who fetches millions of dollars from each of his tours and musical trips. The tours have managed to earn him more than $200 million in the past few years. Further, the musician also has his own label, called GOOD Music, and this venture helps him earn a few million dollars every year.

Talking about his businesses, especially in the fashion arena, he has his own brand called Yeezy. This has helped him fetch more than $200 million from partnerships and collaborations, including his collaboration with Adidas and Gap.

As for his assets, Kanye West is the owner of plenty of houses, one of which is his $57.3 million Malibu beach villa. Other multi-million dollar assets include other houses and several luxury cars like Lamboghini Urus, Mercedes SLR, and Bugatti Veyron.

With a private jet and a yacht of his own, Kanye West is often known to be one of the richest artists in the country.

Kanye goes after Gap for ‘copying’ Yeezy Gap

The fiasco of Kanye West accusing Gap of leaving him out and copying his brand’s style came less than 24 hours after Yeezy Gap shared images of its upcoming campaign with the popular brand, Balenciaga. The collection features leather zip-up jackets, long rubber boots and skin-tight shoes.

At the same time, his collection that is, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, has become popular and successful. The popularity of the collection could be attributed to Kanye West and his willingness to experiment with styles and trends as a designer.

Gap has not commented on this allegation of copying Kanye West's brand at the moment.

