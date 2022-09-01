Who is the CEO of Gap? Kanye West threatens to "quit" collaboration in recent Instagram post

Kanye West has slammed Gap via his Instagram account. Recently, the rapper took to social media threatening the popular brand that he would "quit" the Yeezy X Gap collaboration if they did not cooperate with him. This comes after the 45-year-old accused the outlet of "copying" the Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga collection.

On Wednesday, August 31, the Famous singer shared a video of himself going off on Gap executives in Atlanta. As he continued to give a pep talk to a group of people, he also threatened to leave the brand.

During Kanye "Ye" West's speech, he shared his vision for his Gap collaboration. In an attempt to motivate the employees, he said:

“We got to have the highest energy brand in the mall.”

As he continued to inspire his co-workers, Yeezy delivered an ultimatum to the executives in the room with him. As West pleaded for creative freedom, he warned GAP:

“I love Gap… you have to really give me the position to be Ye and let me do what I’m thinking or I have to do the thinking somewhere else.”

As the Yeezy designer's speech ended, the Gap executives were about to applaud Kanye West. However, he ordered them not to and said,

“Don’t f**king clap… y’all are going to make me quit.”

The executives did not seem to believe him and laughed at his statement, which resulted in another threat being delivered by the Praise God singer. He said:

“No, it’s not a f**king joke in Virgil’s name, in my mama’s name. I’m telling you what it is.”

The CEO of Gap is serving an interim position

Bob Martin, the retail brand's current executive chairman of the board, is serving as the interim president and CEO following Sonia Syngal's departure. The latter stepped down in July, following the brand's plummeting sales.

Bob Martin serves as the interim CEO of Gap (Image via The Org)

Martin has been the brand's executive chairman since March 2020 and has now taken on the role of CEO as well. Along with it, he is also a commissioner at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Before working with the famous brand, Martin was the President and CEO of the International Division at Wal-Mart, where he worked for 15 years. Additionally, Martin graduated with an honorary doctorate from Southwest Baptist University.

Gap had not publicly released a statement about Kanye West's Instagram activity at the time of writing this article.

Kanye West claims Gap held meetings without him

The video mentioned above came after Ye accused the brand of holding meetings about designs without him. He captioned a Tuesday, August 30 post with,

"Gap held a meeting about me without me?"

The image showcased the clothing brand's visor-style sunglasses and some clothes in the background.

In another Instagram post, West accused the brand of canceling a photo shoot with his children without his knowledge. He captioned the post:

“But they canceled the photoshoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing.”

This is not the first time Kanye West has thrown shade on his Instagram account. West also launched an attack against Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson.

