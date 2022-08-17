“This gotta be a social experiment”: Netizens slam Kanye West for selling Yeezy GAP collection out of trash bags

Kanye West's clothing company Yeezy's recent collaboration with GAP has caused a stir on social media for how they are displayed in stores. According to pictures posted online, the clothes are displayed piled inside "trash bags" instead of being put up on hangers.
According to customers who visited the stores, buyers have to rummage through piles of clothing to find their outfit of choice and store assistants are asked not to help them.
The scenario confused many Twitter users who did not understand the reason behind the eccentric display. One user believed that the whole show was some kind of a "social experiment."
Kanye West's new collection was inspired by the "homeless" and fans cannot understand why
One Twitter visitor, Owen Lang, who visited a GAP store shared that the sales associate informed them that Kanye West wants the clothes to be filled into trash bags. They also added that the store had initially put the clothes on hangers for display, but it made the singer angry, who wanted to mimic the "homeless" feel to his clothing experience.
The user added that store employees are not allowed to assist shoppers find their sizes either.
Owen's post received a lot of attention on Twitter. Their tweet was liked by over 50k users and retweeted 3k times.
Some users agreed with Owen and shared their own experience of visiting the store. One user mentioned that during one of their trips to the store they saw "hoodies rotting through bags of fabric," and were surprised to find out that it was Yeezy.
Many made fun of the display, saying that Kanye West's brand had lost the plot.
While some compared it to dumpster diving and hawkers market.
A few users pointed out some valid issues with the display, suggesting that people shopping at GAP don't wish to dig through piles of clothes and that the display did not look aesthetic or pleasing.
Some slammed Kanye West and other big brands for "fetishizing" the plight of homeless people, without trying to help them. Another posted that instead of making fun of the underprivileged, the company should donate money to aid them.
Balenciaga recently launched a trash pouch worth $1790
Balenciaga recently launched a trash bag-inspired purse, which also caused uproar on social media. Demna Gvasalia, the brains behind the item, shared that he wanted to capture a sense of the Ukrainian crisis with the product and its launch.
The bags were first seen on the runway at the fashion label's Fall/Winter 2022 runway show. Models were made to walk in subzero temperatures inside a glass-enclosed snow machine, which separated them and the viewers. The inspiration behind the idea was to portray how Ukrainian families must be feeling while fleeing their homes during the conflict.
The bag is entirely made of calfskin, including the interiors and the drawstrings present in the bag. It also comes with discreet branding stamped on it.
The bag is made in a way that provides a shine similar to actual trash bags. The unique item is available both online and in-store for prices ranging from $1400 to $1790. Fans can get them in four colors: black, white and red, blue and black, or yellow and black.