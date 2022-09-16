What did Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick do? Reality stars sued for $40M over alleged lottery scam

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are being sued for $40 million over a lottery scam. Both celebrities promoted luxe prizes on Instagram that lured people to enter the content organized by an Australian company, Curated Businesses.

The contestants were promised winning items like a first-class ticket to Los Angeles and a three-night stay in Beverly Hills. One of the prizes was also a whopping $100,000.

Several plaintiffs claim that many who won did not receive their prizes. The lawsuit also alleged that Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Curated Businesses sold the contestants information to advertisers.

However, the company claims that all of it is legitimate and they have the necessary paperwork.

Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian land in a legal soup? Details of the alleged lottery scam explored

The contest, held in May 2020, has now pulled Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick into legal trouble as the lawsuit against the celebrities claims that the lottery was nothing but a sham. Curated Businesses, the company that ran the lottery, is also being sued for selling out personal information of the contestants to advertisers.

While the Instagram posts of Scott and Kim Kardashian along with that of the company’s claims that the winners would win prizes worth $50,000. However, the plaintiffs doubt the intentions of the company. At the same time, the company claims that every winner is legitimate, and they have been awarded the prizes that they were promised.

The company also claims that they have all of the required documents to run a contest like this, and to prove that the company is legitimate and that the prizes were duly awarded.

The lawsuit, however, claims otherwise. People have reported that those who entered the contest have been receiving calls from hundreds of advertisers. At the same time, the suit also claims that the lottery was organized in collaboration with celebrities and influencers, including Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Gretchen Christine Rossi and Christine Quinn.

However, the legal notice only has the names of Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick. Each has been sued for $20 million. Apart from the two celebrities, the Australian company is also being sued.

Curated Business explains how winners are selected through their website

While people are claiming that the lottery was just a sham, the business has mentioned a lot of questions that people mostly have, along with their answers in the FAQ section of their website. The website also has a list of campaign winners from 2019 to 2022.

Curated Business, the company who hosted the giveaway mentioned the name of all the winners on their website. (Image via Curated Business)

On the FAQ page, the company talks about how they are a Proprietary Limited company. They have even mentioned their ACN and GST numbers. The company mentions:

“We always obtain the necessary government-issued lottery permits for our campaigns and the final draw is conducted by an independent third party and overseen by a certified scrutineer.”

The page also talks about how the winners are selected. The company's website states:

“We engage the services of a third-party facilitator to conduct a random draw of all eligible entrants. They are Australian government-approved and compliant. As required by Australian law, we also engage the services of a certified independent scrutineer to oversee the random draw.”

As of now, Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and the Curated Business have not released any official statement regarding the lawsuit against them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far