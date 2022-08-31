Who has Scott Disick dated? Relationship history explored as rumored romance with Kimberly Stewart make the rounds

Rumors about Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart's relationship have filled social media ever since photos of the couple holding hands in Santa Monica surfaced on August 21, 2022. Reports say Kimberly was celebrating her 43rd birthday at Giorgio Baldi that night.

Gossip about their relationship began to circle the media tabloids after they were first spotted having lunch in Beverly Hills, on August 17, 2022.

Last week, sources close to the couple confirmed to US Weekly that the two have recently started dating. They added that Scott and Kimberly have been hanging out "in the same circle" for years and have been friends for a long time.

Scott's new flame has rekindled public interest in his love life and past girlfriends. This article will explore his dating history, starting from 2006.

A look at Scott Disick's romantic interests over the years

1) Kourtney Kardashian (2006-2015)

Netizens were first introduced to Scott Disick as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend in Season 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show started airing in 2006 and the couple dated on and off for almost a decade. The two almost got married in 2007 but ended up calling it off.

The couple share three children: 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign.

They split in 2015, after Scott allegedly cheated on Kourtney with stylist Chloe Bartoli. However, Kourtney later deemed Scott's substance abuse issues as the primary reason behind their separation.

Reports say that the two do not talk much presently, and only communicate for reasons related to their children.

2) Chloe Bartoli (July 2015 and later in May 2017)

Chloe and Scott had a short romance in 2015, which was rekindled in 2017 when they were spotted kissing in Cannes. However, the relationship did not last long as Scott Disick started seeing Sofia Richie.

3) Lina Sandberg (January 2016)

Swedish model Lina Sandberg was also spotted with Scott at the beginning of 2016. However, this too was a brief fling.

4) Christine Burke (March 2016 and November 2021)

Christine was also linked to Scott Disick after they were seen making out during a yacht party in the south of France in May 2016.

They were later spotted together in 2021 after Scott broke up with Amelia. The duo had dinner on two occasions, but the status of their relationship at the time is unknown.

5) Megan Blake Irwin (July 2016 and October 2020)

Rumors of an alleged romance between Scott Disick and Megan Blake Irwin began doing the rounds when the pair were photographed together in NYC and Los Angeles. Nothing was confirmed at the time and the rumors eventually fizzled out.

In 2020, the two were spotted leaving the Kimpton La Peer Hotel together, but nothing concrete was ever found about their relationship.

6) Bella Banos (January 2017, October 2020 and December 2021)

Bella Banos and Scott Disick were first linked in 2017 when they took a trip to Costa Rica together. They separated shortly after but later reconnected in October 2020, and were spotted dining at Nobu Malibu.

They were rumored to be dating for a third time in December 2021 while vacationing together in St. Barts.

7) Jessica ‘J Lynne’ Harris (January 2017)

J Lynne and Scott Disick were linked together after they were spotted kissing during a trip to Miami in January 2017.

8) Ella Ross (May 2017)

Ella Ross and Scott Disick were spotted together numerous times in May 2017, but a source close to the pair told the media that their relationship wasn't “serious.”

9) Bella Thorne (May 2017)

In May 2017, Bella was photographed spending time with Scott at Cannes. The pair celebrated Scott's 34th birthday together, but the Disney star said in an interview that she was never “s*xually” involved with the KUWTK alumni.

In June 2017, she told Complex magazine:

"Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up … I just wasn't down, I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ I love to go out and have fun, I love to f*king dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.' (sic)"

10) Sofia Richie (May 2017)

Sofia Richie and Scott were first linked in May 2017, after he broke up with Chloe Bartoli for the second time. The couple had an on-and-off relationship until they finally broke up in August 2020.

Rumors say that Sofia's family thought she was “way better off” without Scott Disick, which could have been the reason for their split.

11) Amelia Hamlin (November 2020)

Amelia and Scott were first seen together at a Halloween party in October 2020, but speculation about their relationship started to go around on social media in November 2020.

The pair made their partnership Instagram official in March 2021, after being spotted strolling the Malibu beaches together towards the end of 2020.

After dating for a year, Amelia broke up with Scott in September 2021. The reason for the breakup was supposedly Scott's critical comments about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship.

12) Elizabeth Grace Lindley (October 2021)

Scott was seen clubbing with influencer Elizabeth Grace Lindley a month after his break up with Amelia. The pair were not spotted together after that.

13) Hana Cross (November 2021)

Hana Cross and Scott Disick were first seen together in November 2021. The couple went on multiple dinner dates between November 2021 and January 2022.

14) Holly Scarfone (February 2022)

Holly was first spotted with Scott when the couple went on a date to Nobu Malibu in February 2022. Judging by their flirty comments on Instagram, it looked like they hit it off right away.

The pair later visited Paris together where Holly posted a picture of herself in a black lingerie set. Scott was listed as a picture courtesy in the post's caption.

However, a source close to Scott Disick told the media that he wasn't ready to settle down at the moment. They said:

“Scott doesn’t know what he wants right now. There is a connection with Holly, and she is quite easy to be around, but Scott likes being around any woman right now that can help him take his mind off Kourtney and Travis.”

15) Rebecca Donaldson (April 2022)

Scott was spotted with model Rebecca earlier this year, when the duo were seen leaving a party at On The Rox in Los Angeles during the early morning hours of April 6, 2022. However, it is speculated that the pair didn't continue their relationship, as Scott was later seen with Bachelor alumni Corinne Olympios in Miami.

16) Kimberly Stewart (August 2022)

Scott is currently linked to Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart. The two were introduced through Kimberly's brother, Sean, and have known each other for a long time.

They have hung out in groups but only started seeing each other over the past few months.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal