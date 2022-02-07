Who is Delilah Del Toro? All about Kimberly Stewart's daughter as she announces engagement to Jesse Shapira 

American socialite Kimberly Stewart has said yes to her longtime-boyfriend Jesse Shapiro's proposal.

On February 6, the 42-year-old model took to her Instagram handle to share the engagement news with a picture of herself with Shapiro, where the two can be seen sharing a kiss. Stewart also showed her huge diamond solitaire ring while posing.

Captioning the picture "forever," the pair can be seen dressed in black for photo as Stewart draped her arms around his neck.

Kimberly and Jess have reportedly been dating since March 2019.

While Kimberly has worked as a model, fashion designer, and actress in her career, Jesse is a film producer whose credits include Room starring Brie Larson, and Kin (2018).

Kimberly is the daughter of rockstar Rod Stewart, and is also mother to 10-year-old Delilah del Toro.

Delilah del Toro is Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's child

As per reports, the duo got together at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont hotel in 2010. They didn't have a long-term relationship, but it did lead to the birth of their daughter.

The manner in which Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro got together at the Chateau Marmont is subject to some dispute. The Daily Mail reported that they saw each other for the first time at the legendary Tinseltown hotel. But People Magazine claims that they have a much longer relationship.

Following the surprising news that the 21 Grams star and model/socialite were expecting a baby, an insider told the magazine that they had been involved for years. But it had always been on and off with them for a very long time.

Benicio is deeply involved in Delilah's upbringing

Even though Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro were not together, the latter fulfilled his duties as a father. Following the birth of her daughter Delilah Genoveva Stewart del Toro, the socialite told Hello! magazine in 2011 that the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas star had been very attentive.

"The whole family, including Benicio, was at the hospital and my mom and Benicio were in the delivery room with me. Benicio's very involved; he and Delilah have a very special bond."

Despite belonging to super-popular parents, Delilah is often kept out of the spotlight to protect her privacy.

In 2018, Deliliah's father Del Toro revealed to US Weekly that he had learnt a lot of lessons from his daughter. He said that he had mastered the art of remaining “even-keeled” and “cool” even when Delilah “is throwing a tantrum.”

“I’ve learned it’s important to compromise.”

In 2015, Stewart also talked about learning things from their daughter. He stated that even though she has been a model, she does not always make the right fashion choices. She said her daughter would just keep staring at her shoes or accessories and she'd know to change them.

