Who is Elizabeth Grace Lindley? Scott Disick spotted partying with 20-year old influencer

Scott Disick was recently spotted partying with 20-year-old influencer Elizabeth Grace Lindley. The duo were photographed outside Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood on October 22, 2021. They were seen walking out of the nightclub in the wee hours of the morning.

The 38-year-old donned a black hoodie and cargo pants while his new beau wore a black mini dress and knee-length boots. According to The Daily Mail, the pair reportedly got closer in the parking lot and left together in a chauffeured car.

This is the first time Scott Disick has been linked to a woman since his split with Amelia Hamlin in September. The latest outing also marks the socialite’s first public sighting since his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Sources close to the former told Page Six that he went “crazy” following the news of the engagement:

“Scott is going crazy. He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”

The reality star previously expressed his disappointment over Kourtney and Travis’ romance after he criticized the couple’s PDA-filled vacation in Italy.

Everything about Elizabeth Grace Lindley

Elizabeth Grace Lindley is an aspiring model (Image via Elizabeth Grace Lindley/Instagram)

Elizabeth Grace Lindley is a 20-year-old aspiring model and influencer. She has less than 10K followers on Instagram. Not much is known about the youngster but earlier this year, she was romantically linked to Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

However, the pair never denied or confirmed the relationship rumors. She recently made news after being spotted alongside Scott Disick in a nightclub. It is not known if she is officially dating the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.

A glance into Scott Disick’s past relationships

Scott Disick has been linked to a string of women since his split with Kourtney Kardashian (Image via Getty Images)

Scott Disick came into the spotlight after appearing on the first season of KUWTK as Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend. The duo split in 2008 amid the former’s cheating rumors but reconciled the following year.

The pair also welcomed their first child, son Mason, in 2009. Their second child, daughter Penelope, arrived in 2012 and their third child, son Reign, came in 2014. However, the duo parted ways in 2015 after Scott was seen with his ex Chloe Bartoli.

In 2016, the Flip It Like Disick star had a string of short-lived affairs. He was reportedly linked to Lina Sandberg, Christine Burke and Megan Blake Irwin. He also sparked romance rumors with Bella Banos and Ella Ross in 2017.

That same year, Scott Disick started dating Lionel Richie’s then 19-year-old daughter, Sofia Richie. It was also his first official relationship since his split with Kourtney. However, the couple faced severe criticism for their considerable age-gap and called it quits in 2020.

The internet personality began dating Amelia Hamlin shortly after parting ways with Sofia. The duo often appeared on each other’s social media and showered one another with lavish birthday gifts. However, they decided to call it quits on September 2021.

