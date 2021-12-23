What is Bella Banos' age? All about Scott Disick's rumored girlfriend as he reunites with model on trip to St. Barts

Model Bella Banos, 25, was recently spotted with former KUWTK star Scott Disick, 38, in St. Barts, on December 21, over a year after the duo were last spotted together.

Last Tuesday, Scott Disick was seen wearing a patterned button-up shirt with a pair of black shorts, while Bella Banos sported a lime green bikini as the two took a stroll on the beach.

Scott was first linked to Bella in 2017 when he allegedly sneaked her into his hotel room in Costa Rica while on vacation with the Kardashian family. The probable couple were last seen together in October 2020 at Nobu Malibu.

Everything about Bella Banos and her history with Scott Disick

Bella Banos and Scott Disick (Image via AbacaPress)

As shown in her Instagram profile, Bella Banos is a high profile model and influencer with a total of 87.4k followers. She also has a Youtube channel where she has posted vlogs and workout videos as well as modelling tips Q&A. Here are some pictures from the photoshoots she posed for (posted on her Instagram account):

In 2017 the model claimed that Scott had invited her to the hotel where the Kardashian family was filming their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. That same year, in an interview with InTouch magazine, she opened up about her relationship with Scott, saying:

"Scott calls me his girl and we have said 'I love you'. At first, Scott was just my friend. But he got to know me on a different level. We're super connected. Scott will call and say, 'I miss you. I want to see you.' He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together."

Almost at the same time, she revealed that she met Scott through one of her exes. Not much is known about Bella's love life, but Scott is the only high profile love interest she has had until now.

Scott Disick, who shares two sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with Kourtney Kardashian, is known for dating young models following his split from Kourtney. He dated Lionel Richie's daughter, Sofia, 23, from 2017 to May 2020. And before reuniting with his 2017 fling Bella Banos, as alleged, the Flip It Like Disick star reportedly dated actress Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, from November 2020 to September 2021.

