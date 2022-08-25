How old is Kimberly Stewart? Rod Stewart's daughter reportedly dating Scott Disick

With multiple speculations about Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart's relationship following their various spottings in Los Angeles last week, it has recently been reported that they are dating each other.

They were first spotted in Beverly Hills, where they went for lunch on August 17, and Disick opened the car door for Stewart.

They were once again spotted together in Santa Monica on August 21, holding hands in front of everyone. They were reportedly celebrating Stewart’s birthday at Giorgio Baldi that night.

A source of Us Weekly also confirmed that Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart have been "dating for a few months." Another insider stated that although they did not consider being in a serious relationship until very recently, they "had the same friend group and hung out in the same circle."

Everything known about Scott Disick’s rumored girlfriend

Kimberly Stewart is a popular socialite, television personality, and model (Image via Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Born on August 20, 1979, Kimberly Stewart is 43 years old. Following her graduation from Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, California, she trained herself in acting under the guidance of Janet Alhanti and Ivana Chubbuck.

Stewart founded a luxury organization company called The Realm by Kimberly Stewart last year, offering different services for closets, bedrooms, bathrooms, pantries, kitchens, offices, and garages.

Kimberly also had a successful career as an actress and played the lead role in the Showtime dramedy, Going to California. She then appeared in an episode of the Fox sitcom, Undeclared. Moreover, she made her film debut back in 1999 with the film Black and White. Later, she even appeared in the 2011 movie, Homecoming.

She has been featured on the covers of Tatler and German Vanity Fair and has worked with fashion companies like American Vogue, Italian Vogue, MaxMara, Catherine Malandrino, and more. She launched her fashion collection called Pinky Starfish at the age of 19, which is well-known for outfits made out of French vintage fabrics.

She was featured in a music video for the song Razoreyes by the band Elevation, released in September 2008. She then posed n**e for the Tatler magazine in 2008 alongside Peaches Geldof and Leah Wood. She is the mother of Delilah Genoveva Stewart, whom she conceived with Benicio del Toro.

How do Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart know each other?

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart were introduced through the latter’s brother, Sean, and the group has enjoyed themselves together on various occasions in all these years.

There were rumors in September 2015 that Disick and Stewart were in a relationship, although Stewart’s representative later denied it. At that time, Disick had also separated from Kourtney Kardashian.

Following his split from Kourtney, Scott dated model Sofia Richie but they separated in 2020. Disick was then in a relationship with model Amelia Hamlin from February to September last year.

