5 reasons why Friends is one of the best sitcoms of all time

Friends has been on air for over 25 years now, but the show hardly seems to be getting old. The show has been a landmark in TV history and has redefined the meaning of comedy and sitcom in many ways.

The remarkable actors, the script, and the witty jokes all make up for one of the best sitcoms ever. Providing viewers with top-notch entertainment, it ranks very high on fans' lists who now and again turn to the sitcom for some good laughs and a trip down memory lane.

Why Friends is a cherished sitcom even today

Here are 5 reasons why we think Friends might be the greatest sitcom ever in the history of television.

1) Progressive in its view

FRIENDS @FriendsTV A big happy birthday to Jane Sibbett!! A big happy birthday to Jane Sibbett!! 🎂 https://t.co/3LU3nWHTGW

As a sitcom, Friends was way ahead of its time. This is what makes it so relevant and interesting even today. It had representation and dealt with some very important social issues. The show had a queer couple at the forefront of it. Apart from that, it also touched on polyamory, in the case of Phoebe’s birth-mother, and held space trans representation, as seen in the story of Chandler's father. The sitcom laid down the groundwork for more progressive TV shows to come.

2) The well-rounded characters

Each and every character in the sitcom is interesting in their own way and relatable at some point in time for everyone. The characters are so well written that they almost feel real. They have both good and bas qualities, which makes them so relatable and real for viewers. From Monica's obsessive cleaning, Rachel's passion for fashion, Joey's adorable stupidity, Chandler's jokes, Ross' failed romances, and Phoebe's eccentricities, each character is unique.

3) Cameos

Cameos from some of the biggest names in Hollywood were a common occurrence in the sitcom. Some well-known guest appearances include Brad Pitt, who played Ross' old friend who came over for Thanksgiving, Danny DeVito, who appeared as a stripper at Phoebe's bachelorette party, as well as Alec Baldwin, Dakota Fanning, Robbie Williams, Winona Ryder, and Paul Rudd, among many others.

4) The theme song

Michael Artress @MichaelArtress The Friends theme song just hits differently in 2020. The Friends theme song just hits differently in 2020. https://t.co/xWjkhHsfuU

The theme song by The Rembrandts, written exclusively for the show, still lives on in our hearts. Shot in the Warner Bros. studio with a fountain and the iconic sofa, the opening theme plays at the beginning of every episode, showing the six cast members around the fountain. The song beautifully captures the essence of the series and it is impossible to mention the sitcom without immediately being reminded of I'll be there for you.

5) '90s fashion

If the sitcom embodies anything other than friendships then it is '90s fashion. Friends put 1990s styles on the map, which continues to inspire fashion trends even today. From tank tops with Levi's jeans, slip-dresses, leather pants, bell-bottoms, platform flip flops, and even Rachel's iconic haircut, all the cast members were icons of '90s fashion on the show.

Edited by Sabika