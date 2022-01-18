'Friends': Was Phoebe Buffay wrong in wanting to keep Frank and Alice's baby?

Phoebe is undoubtedly the quirkiest character in Friends. With a sad past of neglect and emotional trauma, she is eccentric in nature. Phoebe's confusing parental situation and early years of adolescence spent in the streets has a lot to do with her eccentricity.

But she is one of the kindest and most giving souls in the sitcom. Despite the years of trauma, she has a positive outlook towards life and is always helpful. One of her kindest gestures on Friends was acting as a surrogate, carrying her brother's children and giving birth to them.

Phoebe and Frank Jr. in Friends

Phoebe was abandoned by her father when she was very young. Her father, Frank, left Phoebe and her mother to marry again and have another child, Frank Jr.

Frank Jr. was Phoebe's half brother and the two step siblings found each other in one of the Friends episodes. The two bonded over their shared trauma of having been abandoned by their father and soon became an important part of each other's lives.

Frank Jr. asks Phoebe for a favor

Frank Jr. was in a relationship with a woman named Alice who was a lot older than him. Because of her age, it was impossible for Alice to have children anymore but the couple were desperate for kids. Phoebe steps up to save the situation and agrees to carry her brother's children to make the couple's dream come true.

In The One Hundreth episode of Friends, Phoebe finally has her triplets, which she must now give away to Frank Jr. and Alice.

Phoebe's dilemma

The Sun @TheSun Woman who played one of Phoebe’s triplets in Friends sends fans wild with show secrets & she looks JUST like Lisa Kudrow. Oh. My Gawd. thesun.co.uk/fabulous/11444… Woman who played one of Phoebe’s triplets in Friends sends fans wild with show secrets & she looks JUST like Lisa Kudrow. Oh. My Gawd. thesun.co.uk/fabulous/11444…

Throughout the pregnancy, Phoebe was very comfortable with acting as a surrogate for her brother and Alice. She made a deal with Frank Jr. to hand over the kids to him. However, when Phoebe is in the hospital and it is finally time for her to deliver the children, she begins having second thoughts.

She desperately wants to keep one of the triplets and tries to convince Rachel for help. Phoebe urges the latter to talk to Frank Jr. and convince him to let her have one of them.

Rachel is in a pickle now as she cannot possibly hurt Frank Jr. by asking him to give up one of his children. But Phoebe refuses to understand the situation and is certain that she should keep one of the three babies.

Eventually Phoebe acquiesces and in a heart wrenching final scene, says goodbye to all three of the children she delivered for her brother.

Was Phoebe right in wanting to keep one?

Phoebe Buffay @PhoebbeBuffay I mean isn't this what everyone has been waiting for http://t.co/STABy2Q1nb I mean isn't this what everyone has been waiting for http://t.co/STABy2Q1nb

Phoebe was not wrong in wanting to keep one of the three babies. She was the one who carried the triplets for nine months and it was natural for her to form an emotional bond which made her want to keep one of them.

However, doing that would have been unfair to Frank Jr. as he was the father and Phoebe had promised to give him all the children.

Also Read Article Continues below

It was really brave of Phoebe to say goodbye to the triplets. The entire incident highlights how truly selfless and giving she was, despite her horrific past.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul