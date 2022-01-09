'Friends': 5 quirkiest advice Phoebe Buffay ever gave

Phoebe Buffay is undoubtedly the quirkiest member of the Friends gang. Boasting an enigmatic personality, she can either be dim-witted or the wisest person in the room. However, Phoebe's defining character is her candor.

We love how upfront she is about everything. Phoebe has the kindest heart and the most vivacious personality which makes it a joy to have her on the sitcom.

Here is a list of our favorite Phoebe Buffay advice from Friends.

5 quirkiest advice by Phoebe Buffay

1) Always be confident

One of the most admirable things about Phoebe Buffay is that she is confident of herself and doesn't care what other people think of her. In the episode “The One Where Phoebe Runs,” Rachel is too embarrassed to run with Phoebe because of her weird running technique.

But Phoebe tells Rachel that it is absolutely okay to run that way because it is fun. Furthermore, she urges Rachel not to care about what other people think.

2) Phoebe asks for money

Friends Reruns @FriendsReruns PHOEBE (singing): Smelly cat, smelly cat, what are they feeding you? Smelly cat, smelly cat, it's not your fault! PHOEBE (singing): Smelly cat, smelly cat, what are they feeding you? Smelly cat, smelly cat, it's not your fault! https://t.co/FVKXfwY0v1

Phoebe Buffay is not ashamed of asking for money when she feels she deserves it. When Phoebe performs a song at Central Perk, she addresses her audience, thanking them for their presence and applause.

She then advises them on how they can get updates on her shows. Phoebe asked them to send her money so that she could buy a computer and communicate with her 'fans' via email.

3) Phoebe makes a pun on Ross's profession

In "The One with the Ring," when Ross can't figure out why Chandler was angry at him, he goes to Phoebe to share. She advises him to try harder and then makes a pun on Ross's profession. Phoebe asked him to 'dig deeper' regarding the issue, since he was a paleontologist and that is what his job entails.

4) Tough Love

Comedy Central UK @ComedyCentralUK Phoebe and Mike had the best Friends proposal for sure Phoebe and Mike had the best Friends proposal for sure 😭 https://t.co/fZp1AuWt6h

When Phoebe and Mike get back together in Barbados, the latter needs to break up with his current girlfriend, Precious. He goes to a restaurant to meet her, but Precious instead shows up at his apartment, where she finds Phoebe.

She questions her self-worth when she realizes that Mike was breaking up with her. But Phoebe would have none of it. She asks Precious to pull it together and assures her that she deserves better than Mike.

5) Honesty is the best policy

FRIENDS @FriendsTV When Phoebe and Joey already knew about Chandler and Monica. When Phoebe and Joey already knew about Chandler and Monica. https://t.co/ChVVZjmqJL

Using excuses to get out of a situation is very common but it entails a lot of dishonesty. One of Phoebe's best qualities is her honesty. In the episode "The One where Monica Gets A Roommate" when Joey asks Phoebe to help them put together Ross’s new furniture, she truthfully replied that she doesn't want to, instead of lying.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tell us about your favorite Phoebe Buffay moments from Friends.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul