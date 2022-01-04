'Friends': 5 of Joey Tribbiani's funniest auditions

The adorable 'casanova' Joey Tribbiani from Friends stole the hearts of many fans with his alluring smirk and staple line, 'How you doin'?' One cannot resist the charm of the goofy and handsome Joey who is caring and sensitive at the same time.

Joey was a not-so-successful actor in Friends, always on the lookout for minor roles in TV shows and commercials. His hilarious auditions were a source of comedy and laughter for the audience.

What were some of Joey's funniest auditions in 'Friends'?

Here is a list of Joey's funniest auditions in Friends that cracked us right up.

1) Joey learns French

Joey was known for lying on his resume. This landed him in a lot of trouble. The funniest one was when he had an audition where he would have to speak French.

It wasn't surprising that Joey did not know a word of French though his resume said he did. Phoebe comes to the rescue and attempts to teach him French but he fails miserably, causing the viewers to double up with laughter.

2) Joey's Big Audition

Joey was frustrated with his agent Bobbi, who only got him stray parts in shows. So, in an alumni meeting from Northwestern University, which would be attended by producer Steve Carpenter, Joey gets Bobbi to present him.

Steve obviously believes that Joey is a fellow alumnus, so he arranges a serious movie part audition for him. But the latter is shocked when he realizes that it was not the part of the teenager he worked for, but the role of the overprotective father that landed on him.

Joey felt the woman playing his 'daughter' was too beautiful to think of as a child. In fact, how could he possibly play her father when he was attracted to her?

3) Days of our lives

In season 2 of Friends, Joey is caught up in a dilemma about his career. He was offered a part only if he would court the casting lady. Joey's conscience does not allow him to do it.

However, when he goes to the audition, the casting lady offered him a bigger part, but only if he charm her. That is how Joey ended up as Dr. Drake Ramoray in Days of our Lives.

The episode revealed that the other four had placed bets on whether he would or wouldn't use his wiles to get a part and that drew some laughter.

4) Noodlesoup

Joey lands an audition with Ben in a noodle soup commercial. The two would have to sit together at a table, having soup, and exclaiming on its delicacy. Funnily, Joey keeps making the same mistake over and over again.

He utters 'noodlesoup' when he was supposed to say only soup. This frustrates the casting lady as well as Ben. After a number of mistakes, he himself gets frustrated and walks out, earning laughs from the audience.

5) Rachel's bag

In order to make him look good for his audition, Rachel decides to help Joey with his image. She dresses him up decently and also gives him a bag which makes the boys laugh as it looks 'womanly.'

A number of jokes are made at his expense that earn laughs. Moreover, when Joey tells Rachel that it is a woman's purse, the latter educates him that it is a genderless bag.

Misunderstanding the statement, Joey thinks Rachel is making a pass at him, which adds more comic value to the episode.

What are your favorite Joey Tribbiani moments from Friends?

