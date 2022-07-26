BLACKPINK's comeback music video to be YGE's biggest budget production ever

On July 26, YG Entertainment shared an exciting update with BLACKPINK fans. The four-member girl group is in the middle of filming for their comeback music video. What’s more interesting is that the upcoming video will be the agency's biggest budget production to date.

“The highest production cost ever was spent. The whole process is going smoothly as it was meticulously prepared under a thorough plan.”

It shows the agency’s commitment to making the Kill This Love girl group’s musical return a treat for everyone. The agency has also confirmed that the group will be making their comeback next month, much to fans’ excitement.

BLACKPINK is Coming takes over Twitter once again as agency announces music video production in progress

After two long years of waiting (and multiple rumors), fans are finally inching closer to BLACKPINK’s official comeback. The four-member girl group’s last Korean album release was The Album on October 2, 2020. Since then, Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa have been involved in solo activities while occasionally releasing a few collaborations with Western artists too.

YG Entertainment’s confirmation of the group’s biggest production ever has ignited a passionate call for enthusiasm in the global BLINK fandom. The Ice Cream artists are already in the middle of filming their music video and are nearing the end of the production of their new album.

BLINKs rejoiced at the news, more so because of the agency flexing the production budget. Although it did not explicitly mention the amount, some of BLACKPINK’s music videos cost as much as 500 million KRW (approximately 382,015 USD).

neyy 🍒 @cherriecrumbs



THEY BETTER DROP THE DATE THIS WEEK LIKE I CAN’T WAIT ANY LONGER OH GOD



IS COMING “The highest production cost in history was invested.”THEY BETTER DROP THE DATE THIS WEEK LIKE I CAN’T WAIT ANY LONGER OH GOD #BLACKPINK IS COMING “The highest production cost in history was invested.”THEY BETTER DROP THE DATE THIS WEEK LIKE I CAN’T WAIT ANY LONGER OH GOD 😭😭#BLACKPINK IS COMING https://t.co/wgvnMvVB6o

Yae @mandublinkk Blackpink is coming to dominate this august. Blackpink is coming to dominate this august. https://t.co/j0mvdgwXBR

PINKS||RFL27🥳 @lovepinksot4 Blackpink is coming this august and will have world tour at end of year so y'all better be ready 🤭 Blackpink is coming this august and will have world tour at end of year so y'all better be ready 🤭 https://t.co/lcpVdfQbbj

🌜 @moonlluvv77 @BLACKPINK FINALLY, BEST QUALITY OF MUSIC IS COMING FINALLY, BEST QUALITY OF MUSIC IS COMING 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @BLACKPINK

N⚡️ @ahibujennie Blackpink is coming back and I can't wait to see them snatch all the records and make new ones so all the other fandoms can cry some more Blackpink is coming back and I can't wait to see them snatch all the records and make new ones so all the other fandoms can cry some more

laliisaa @lililove0905



'The Highest Budget/production cost for a Music Video'

and

'Largest World Tour in History of a K-Girl Group'



AS THEY SHOULD! YG deprived us with BLACKPINK music. So, they should give it all



BLACKPINK IS COMING

#BLACKPINK This year’s HUGE BLACKPINK COMEBACK reportedly has'The Highest Budget/production cost for a Music Video'and'Largest World Tour in History of a K-Girl Group'AS THEY SHOULD! YG deprived us with BLACKPINK music. So, they should give it allBLACKPINK IS COMING This year’s HUGE BLACKPINK COMEBACK reportedly has 'The Highest Budget/production cost for a Music Video'and'Largest World Tour in History of a K-Girl Group'AS THEY SHOULD! YG deprived us with BLACKPINK music. So, they should give it all 😌BLACKPINK IS COMING#BLACKPINK https://t.co/KfTJgwMeQw

ᴀꜱʜ @badlylisa



Jennie: "We've been busy preparing for our comeback, but I'm excited to see BLINK soon"



OMG BLACKPINK IS COMING!! #JENNIE WEVERSE UPDATE [071922]Jennie: "We've been busy preparing for our comeback, but I'm excited to see BLINK soon"OMG BLACKPINK IS COMING!! #JENNIE WEVERSE UPDATE [071922]Jennie: "We've been busy preparing for our comeback, but I'm excited to see BLINK soon"OMG BLACKPINK IS COMING!! https://t.co/tI5JFSdvqL

One of the many things that attracts fans are the high-budget music videos of the girl group. Diamond-studded tanks, giant traps, and extravagant props are quintessential of the How You Like That girl group’s music videos.

Moreover, BLINKs’ happiness was all over the roof as Lisa’s LALISA was nominated for the Best K-pop category and BLACKPINK for Best Metaverse Performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Another reason for the excitement is the group’s latest track release. The four-member girl group collaborated with PUBG MOBILE and surprised fans with an unreleased song titled Ready for Love during their in-game concert, The Virtual. The music video for Ready for Love will be released on July 29 at 1:00 pm KST.

Achievements that cement BLACKPINK as the biggest K-pop girl group

The four-member girl group debuted in 2016 with the song WHISTLE. It quickly became an addictive track that catapulted the quartet to fame. Years later, the quartet, together and individually, has been dominating the entertainment and modeling industry.

Each member is a global ambassador for some of the world’s most luxurious brands. These include Jennie for CHANEL, Rose for Tiffany & Co. and Yves Saint Laurent, Lisa for Bvlgari and CELINE, and Jisoo for Dior.

BLACKPINK also became the first-ever female K-pop artists to feature on the Billboard magazine cover. They were also the first K-pop group to reach a massive milestone of 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

BlinkforLive @BlinkforL Its crazy how the recording academy will recognize Coachella as a record breaker and history maker as BLACKPINK became the first GG to attend the festival. But certain fandoms will try and invalidate it. Its crazy how the recording academy will recognize Coachella as a record breaker and history maker as BLACKPINK became the first GG to attend the festival. But certain fandoms will try and invalidate it. https://t.co/vK7tB5HdkY

Performing at Coachella and RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) gold recognition are some of the ‘first K-pop girl group to’ titles the quartet enjoys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far