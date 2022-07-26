BLACKPINK's comeback music video to be YGE's biggest budget production ever

On July 26, YG Entertainment shared an exciting update with BLACKPINK fans. The four-member girl group is in the middle of filming for their comeback music video. What’s more interesting is that the upcoming video will be the agency's biggest budget production to date.
“The highest production cost ever was spent. The whole process is going smoothly as it was meticulously prepared under a thorough plan.”
It shows the agency’s commitment to making the Kill This Love girl group’s musical return a treat for everyone. The agency has also confirmed that the group will be making their comeback next month, much to fans’ excitement.
BLACKPINK is Coming takes over Twitter once again as agency announces music video production in progress
After two long years of waiting (and multiple rumors), fans are finally inching closer to BLACKPINK’s official comeback. The four-member girl group’s last Korean album release was The Album on October 2, 2020. Since then, Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa have been involved in solo activities while occasionally releasing a few collaborations with Western artists too.
YG Entertainment’s confirmation of the group’s biggest production ever has ignited a passionate call for enthusiasm in the global BLINK fandom. The Ice Cream artists are already in the middle of filming their music video and are nearing the end of the production of their new album.
BLINKs rejoiced at the news, more so because of the agency flexing the production budget. Although it did not explicitly mention the amount, some of BLACKPINK’s music videos cost as much as 500 million KRW (approximately 382,015 USD).
One of the many things that attracts fans are the high-budget music videos of the girl group. Diamond-studded tanks, giant traps, and extravagant props are quintessential of the How You Like That girl group’s music videos.
Moreover, BLINKs’ happiness was all over the roof as Lisa’s LALISA was nominated for the Best K-pop category and BLACKPINK for Best Metaverse Performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Another reason for the excitement is the group’s latest track release. The four-member girl group collaborated with PUBG MOBILE and surprised fans with an unreleased song titled Ready for Love during their in-game concert, The Virtual. The music video for Ready for Love will be released on July 29 at 1:00 pm KST.
Achievements that cement BLACKPINK as the biggest K-pop girl group
The four-member girl group debuted in 2016 with the song WHISTLE. It quickly became an addictive track that catapulted the quartet to fame. Years later, the quartet, together and individually, has been dominating the entertainment and modeling industry.
Each member is a global ambassador for some of the world’s most luxurious brands. These include Jennie for CHANEL, Rose for Tiffany & Co. and Yves Saint Laurent, Lisa for Bvlgari and CELINE, and Jisoo for Dior.
BLACKPINK also became the first-ever female K-pop artists to feature on the Billboard magazine cover. They were also the first K-pop group to reach a massive milestone of 20 million subscribers on YouTube.
Performing at Coachella and RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) gold recognition are some of the ‘first K-pop girl group to’ titles the quartet enjoys.