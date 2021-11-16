Who is Christine Burke? Scott Disick reunites with 25-year-old ex as dating speculation rages

Popular media personality Scott Disick was recently spotted with his ex-girlfriend Christine Burke on the night of November 15. Disick wore a classic black suit and Burke was seen in a white tank, flowy pants, and sneakers.

In the viral pictures, Disick and Burke were joined by their friend Sergio Farias. They walked alongside each other and stopped at a spot where Burke whispered something in Disick’s ear.

The pair dated each other five years ago. A source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight confirmed their relationship status and mentioned that the family knew about Burke before the pictures were made public.

Who is Christine Burke?

Christine Burke is a popular model who is signed with the modeling agency, Next Model Management.

Burke was born on 12 February 1996, in San Diego, California. She does not have a Wikipedia page and has mostly kept her private life under wraps.

Scott Disick dines at Sugar Factory American Brasserie (Image via Getty Images)

Burke made her debut as a model in 2014 and signed with Next Management in June 2014 following her graduation. She has done both runway and editorial work as a model and is also active on social media. Burke has around 118,000 followers on Instagram.

Relationship timeline of Scott Disick and Christine Burke

Scott Disick and Christine Burke sparked relationship rumors in 2016 when they were spotted together. The news was confirmed when pictures surfaced of the two on a yacht in the south of France.

Disick has been actively dating following the engagement of ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. He was previously seen having dinner with Hana Cross before his patch-up with Burke.

Over the last few years, Scott Disick’s name has been linked to many popular faces including Chloe Bartoli, Bella Thorne, Bella Banos, and Megan Blake Irwin.

Scott Disick was most recently spotted with both Elizabeth Grace Lindley and Brooklyn Beckham's ex Hana Cross, further fuelling speculation surrounding his dating life.

Edited by Siddharth Satish