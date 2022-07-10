What is Psoriatic Arthritis? Kim Kardashian opens up about diagnosis after following Met Gala diet

Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe moment took a lot more than it looked like. After going on a three-week diet so that Kim can fit into Monroe’s iconic dress, she suffered a painful psoriasis flare.

Speaking about the same, Kim Kardashian said:

"Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn't really move my hands. I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it's calmed down."

Kim Kardashian talked about her diagnosis after the Met Gala diet

While she might look all glitzy and glamorous, the truth is that Kim put herself on a very strict diet of no carbs and sugar for three whole weeks. The idea was to fit into the dress for the big night. Speaking about fitting into the dress and what led her to diet so regressively, she said:

"I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 pounds down today. It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit into it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks.”

However, to play it safe, Kim hired a nutritionist and a trainer. She also talked about drinking a lot of water throughout the day to cut out water retention. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed the diet made her suffer severe pain, followed by severe "psoriatic arthritis." At the same time, she clarified that she definitely did not starve herself and just ate healthily.

Kim also received a lot of backlash for her crash diet, and for the same, she said:

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that's not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don't see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles -- they are considered geniuses for their craft.”

Basically, Kim was inclined towards wearing the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress, which she wore in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday” to the then US President John F. Kennedy. Kim paired the look with a blonde hairstyle as she stepped out on the red carpet.

Monroe’s dress became controversial for Kim Kardashian

Reality star Kim Kardashian was also slammed by netizens for apparently ruining the dress, as images floated on the internet where people claimed that Kim had tore the dress from various spots.

The dress, which is now in Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida, later confirmed that these were just hoax rumors, and the dress is absolutely safe and sound. Amanda Joiner, the Vice President of Publishing and Licensing for Ripley's Entertainment, said:

"From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in."

Kim Kardashian also revealed that she had worn the dress only for the carpet, and later changed into a replica of the dress.

