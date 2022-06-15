Internet is suggesting dress options that Kim Kardashian shouldn’t wear after Marilyn Monroe dress fiasco

The controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala dress fiasco, in which she wore the famous Marilyn Monroe dress, does not seem to be stopping anytime soon. The internet has now come up with some dress options that they never want Kim to wear.

The suggestions came after reports that the 60-year-old Marilyn Monroe dress had been damaged after being worn by the actress at the Met Gala. The dress previously caused a furor over body image issues after the reality star revealed that she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into the iconic dress.

Internet has some hilarious fashion advice for Kim after the Marilyn Monroe dress disaster

Following reports of Marilyn Monroe’s dress being ruined after Kim Kardashian wore it on the Met Gala red carpet on May 2, many fans took to Twitter to suggest some dresses that the reality star should never wear for fear of ruining them as well.

From Marilyn Monroe's other dresses to Selena Gomez and many other fun and pretty dresses, the internet asked her to leave out these dresses to avoid spoiling them.

🔮 @xxxampagnemami Kim Kardashian better not even think about this dress

ms.ELLEN @RitasVision kim kardashian better not think about even getting in this dress!

leo’s crave @leunarrdo Kim Kardashian you will never get this dress Kim Kardashian you will never get this dress https://t.co/f2iZZhTaqY

ellen 🍑 @misuhllaneous kim kardashian better not even think about this dress kim kardashian better not even think about this dress https://t.co/1QIiMBjoEj

PLG @PLG126 Kim Kardashian you better not even think about getting into this dress Kim Kardashian you better not even think about getting into this dress https://t.co/kDMcDkPh9B

Oddy @zolofthousewife kim kardashian better not even THINK about this dress. kim kardashian better not even THINK about this dress. https://t.co/nAHgerQXPz

Chloé @chloemiIler kim kardashian, you better not even think about getting into this dress. kim kardashian, you better not even think about getting into this dress. https://t.co/m6qpgPe1Dn

ethan @ethanshumjr kim kardashian better not even THINK about this dress 🤨 kim kardashian better not even THINK about this dress 🤨 https://t.co/OQsykzjL7Z

All about Kim Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe dress

The Kardashians star wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress to the Met Gala, which was worn by the late actress wore on May 19, 1962 during a fundraiser event where she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President, to John F. Kennedy, the then US president. Jean Louis designed the dress for Monroe.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! franchise bought the iconic dress, embellished with over 2,000 hand-stitched crystals, in 2016 for $4.8 million.

The 41-year-old star was “extremely respectful to the dress” as she understood “what it means to American history”. She “would never want to sit in it, eat in it, or risk any damage to it.”

And since the dress was not allowed to be altered, the star lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into that dress. After posing for the camera on the red carpet in Monroe’s dress, she later changed into a replica of the dress.

But despite all the efforts, the dress seemed to be ruined as shown in the before and after pictures shared by the world’s largest private collection of the late actress' personal property and archives, the Marilyn Monroe Collection on Instagram.

Even fashion historians criticized the reality star's move to loan the dress from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! franchise after it was damaged. Bob Mackie, who was 23, when he created the sketch for the dress while working under designer Jean Louis, told Entertainment Weekly last month:

“I thought it was a big mistake. [Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

After all the dress fiasco, the internet has now asked the reality star to stay away from some other fun and iconic dresses in the future. So far, there has been no statement from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! franchise or Kim Kardashian about the dress controversy.

