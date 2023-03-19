“Taken from us far too soon”: Lance Reddick’s wife Stephanie shares emotional tribute to late husband

Lance Reddick's death on March 17 was considered to be a big loss for the entertainment industry. While most of his co-actors have expressed their grief on various social media platforms, his wife, Stephanie Reddick, also paid tribute to him by sharing a few pictures on Instagram and writing:

"Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them."

Stephanie also expressed her gratitude towards the Destiny players who paid tribute to Lance, saying that he loved every one of them. She ended the post by mentioning the website momcares.org, where people can send their donations.

Stephanie and Lance Reddick got married in 2011

Lance Reddick and Stephanie Reddick tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2011. Stephanie gained recognition for working behind the scenes in the film industry.

The duo first met in 1999 at the Guthrie Theater when they were working together there. Stephanie had once addressed her wedding, saying that her bridal gown's price was around $250, which was Lance's choice.

She added that she also witnessed her mother crying after spotting her in the wedding dress which was the best moment of the entire day. Stephanie also spoke about the reason for getting married in a private ceremony and stated:

"One was that everyone had to have fun. And the other was that Lance couldn't see my dress before I walked down the aisle. That was it."

While Lance and Stephanie did not have biological children of their own, he had two kids, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick, from his previous marriage to Suzanne Yvonne Louis. Suzanne was a jewelry designer who passed away from a heart attack in November 2011.

Lance Reddick was mostly known for his performance in the John Wick franchise

Lance Reddick appeared in various films and TV shows over the years and was active in the entertainment industry since the 80s. He made his acting debut with the TV show New York Undercover. He also worked on shows such as Swift Justice, The Nanny, The West Wing, Falcone, Law & Order, and more.

He gained recognition for his appearance as Charon in the John Wick franchise since 2014. The character will also appear in the upcoming installments of the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, which is scheduled for release on March 24, 2023, followed by Ballerina, which is currently in the post-production phase.

Lance played the role of Phillip Broyles in the science fiction series Fringe and Deputy Chief Irvin Irving in Bosch, which aired on Amazon Prime Video. He was cast in various other shows like American Horror Story, Young Sheldon, The Legend of Vox Machina, and more.

Reddick was featured in various films like The Seige, I Dreamed of Africa, Jonah Hex, Canal Street, Angel Has Fallen, Godzilla vs. Kong, and others.

