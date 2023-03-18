Who was Lance Reddick married to? All about his wife and children as John Wick star dies aged 60

Well-known actor and musician Lance Reddick passed away on March 17 at the age of 60. TMZ reported that he was discovered dead inside his Los Angeles-based residence. His representatives later confirmed the news.

Well-known actress Viola Davis paid tribute to Lance on Facebook by posting a black-and-white picture and writing:

"Shocked!! Speechless!! This talented, kind, intelligent King is gone!! I was blessed to have worked with you and blessed to have known you. Praying for comfort of your family and loved ones! Rest well Lance Reddick……see you on the other side."

Journalist Shaun King wrote on Facebook that Reddick was one of his friends, adding that the latter had supported and encouraged him "privately and publicly for the last 10 years." Shaun added:

"I just saw him post yesterday about his beloved dogs, and he appeared to be so healthy and happy. Life sure is full of swift transitions. And it's so fleeting. We can transition from this thing we call time back into eternity in the blink of an eye."

Lance Reddick was married to Stephanie Day

Lance Reddick and Stephanie Day were romantically linked in 1999 when the duo worked together at the Guthrie Theater.

The two tied the knot in 2011. They exchanged vows in a private ceremony. Speaking about the reason behind the same, Stephanie said:

"One was that everyone had to have fun. And the other was that Lance couldn't see my dress before I walked down the aisle. That was it."

Lance Riddick was a father of three children from his previous relationship (Image via Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Stephanie is well-known for working behind the scenes in the film industry.

Speaking about her wedding, she mentioned that she opted for a wedding dress worth $250 which was chosen by Lance. She also said that the best moment of the big day was when she witnessed her mother crying after seeing her in her dress.

While Lance and Stephanie never had any children together, the former had two kids from his previous marriage to Suzanne Yvonne Louis. The children are named Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

Lance Reddick appeared in various films and TV shows

Born on June 7, 1962, Lance Reddick made his acting debut with the Fox drama series, New York Undercover. He continued to play minor roles in various TV shows like Swift Justice, The Nanny, Witness to the Mob, Falcone, Law & Order, 100 Centre Street, and more.

He gained recognition for his role as Cedric Daniels in the HBO crime drama series, The Wire. He also became popular for his appearance as Phillip Broyles in the Fox science fiction series, Fringe.

Additionally, he played the role of Professor Boucher in the CBS sitcom, Young Sheldon, and voiced Thordak in the Amazon Prime Video adult animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina.

Reddick was also featured in various films that include The Siege, Brother to Brother, The Way of War, Search Party, and more. He was known for his performance as Charon in the John Wick films. The character will also appear in the upcoming spin-off of the franchise, Ballerina.

Lance is survived by his wife and children.

