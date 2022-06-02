Sheryl Sandberg kids: Facebook COO's personal life explored as she steps down after 14 years

Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Meta after 14 years. She was responsible for bringing changes to Facebook and its apps like Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

She will now focus on her foundation and philanthropic work and will exit the company by the fall of 2022. However, she will be a part of Meta’s board of directors. She wrote a post on her Facebook page stating how she met Mark Zuckerberg at a party and continued talking to him for the whole night.

Sandberg recalls how she got a job at then Facebook after a few dinners and conversations with Zuckerberg. She stated that the job was chaotic since Facebook was a startup at the time. She wrote,

“I would schedule a meeting with an engineer for nine o’clock only to find that they would not show up. They assumed I meant nine p.m., because who would come to work at nine a.m.? We had some ads, but they were not performing well, and most advertisers I met wanted to take over our homepage like The Incredible Hulk movie had on MySpace.”

Tom Simonite @tsimonite Sheryl Sandberg's goodbye note says that when she first met Mark Zuckerberg she "Thought the internet was a largely anonymous place to search for funny pictures." At the time she was VP for ad sales at Google. facebook.com/sheryl/posts/1… Sheryl Sandberg's goodbye note says that when she first met Mark Zuckerberg she "Thought the internet was a largely anonymous place to search for funny pictures." At the time she was VP for ad sales at Google. facebook.com/sheryl/posts/1…

Jason Kint @jason_kint I’ll stop there for now. But a reminder she has played a key role in protecting Zuckerberg and company while overseeing policy, PR, commercial/monetization efforts at one of the most consequential companies of our generation. first report. /5 nytimes.com/2022/06/01/tec… I’ll stop there for now. But a reminder she has played a key role in protecting Zuckerberg and company while overseeing policy, PR, commercial/monetization efforts at one of the most consequential companies of our generation. first report. /5 nytimes.com/2022/06/01/tec…

She mentioned that her late husband Dave told her not to try and resolve her issues with Mark, but set up the right process with him. Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that Sandberg taught him a lot and she has been there for most of the important moments in his life, both personally and professionally.

Sheryl Sandberg is a mother of two kids

Sheryl Sandberg is a well-known business executive, billionaire, and philanthropist. She is mostly known as the COO of Facebook and the founder of LeanIn.Org.

Sandberg tied the knot with Brian Kraff in 1993 and they divorced in 1994. She then married Dave Goldberg in 2004, who was an executive with Yahoo! at the time and later became the CEO of SurveyMonkey.

Sheryl Sandberg has two children (Image via Mark Kauzlarich/Getty Images)

They welcomed a son and a daughter, whose identities remain unknown. The pair discussed being in a shared earning or shared parenting marriage and Sheryl also raised the issue of single parenting conflicting with professional and economic development in America.

Dave died in 2015 from reportedly sustaining head trauma after falling from a treadmill while he and Sheryl were vacationing in Mexico. However, Sandberg later said that her husband died from arrhythmia.

Sheryl reportedly dated Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and they split after three years of dating in May 2019. She announced her engagement to Kelton Global CEO Tom Bernthal in February 2020.

Sheryl Sandberg’s career on Facebook/Meta

Facebook announced Sheryl Sandberg joining as the COO in March 2008. Sandberg immediately began analyzing how to make Facebook profitable, and it eventually became profitable by 2010.

The 52-year-old was in charge of the company’s business operations like sales, marketing, business development, human resources, public policy, and communications. She became the eighth member of Facebook’s board of directors in 2012.

She sold around half of her shares on Facebook in April 2014 and held 41 million shares in the company at the time. She was eventually left with 17.2 million shares, summing up to a stake of 0.5% of the company, worth $1 billion.

Javier Olivan, the Chief Growth Officer of the company since Jan 2022, will succeed Sheryl Sandberg as the new COO of Meta.

