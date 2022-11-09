Michael Boulos net worth: All about his parents and fortune ahead of Tiffany Trump wedding

Tiffany Trump is all set to tie the knot with fiance Michael Boulos as she recently celebrated her bridal shower organized by sister Ivanka Trump.

The latter took to Instagram to post a picture from the celebrations, where the bride-to-be can be seen wearing a traditional white lace dress. Also present in the picture is sister-in-law Lara Trump.

Tiffany and Michael will exchange vows in a lavish wedding ceremony at father Donald Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago luxury resort on November 12, for which more than 500 guests have reportedly been invited.

People Magazine reported that the pair first met at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece.

More details about Michael Boulos' net worth explored

Michael Boulos' family businesses have contributed to his net worth (Image via Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Michael is a successful businessman and his family currently owns several companies that operate in more than 10 West African countries.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 25-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. Although no information is publicly available about his assets, his family's overall income has contributed to his net worth.

Michael Boulos was born in Kfaraakka, a village located in northern Lebanon. He shifted to Nigeria when he was 10 years old. While his father Dr. Massad Boulos is in charge of the family business, mother Sarah Boulos is the founder of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria.

He finished his graduation from Regent's University in London. The entrepreneur's LinkedIn page states that he has been the associate director of SCOA since 2016. Michael has also been the director of the Fadoul Group and the business development manager of Royalton Investment since 2019.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos' relationship timeline

Tiffany and Michael began dating in 2018, making their first public appearance at New York Fashion Week the same year. Page Six reported in November 2018 that the duo were dating and according to a source for Page Six:

"Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president's unfortunate comment about African nations."

Then-USA President Donald Trump then posted a picture of himself with Michael Boulos on his social media from the Red Room at the White House at Christmastime. The couple were once again spotted together at New York Fashion Week in 2019 and later, Boulos joined Tiffany's family for the Easter services.

The duo attended the Cannes Film Festival together and then went to Orlando, Florida for a rally starting the 2020 campaign for Donald Trump. They continued to appear together on various occasions, before finally announcing their engagement on Instagram in January 2021.

Boulos reportedly popped the question with a ring worth $1.2 million, designed by New York-based jeweler Samer Halimeh.

Tiffany also posted several pictures from the proposal on Instagram and called the engagement the most special White House memory, writing:

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

The now-to-be-married couple then moved to Miami the same year and were later spotted in Mykonos, where they were reportedly searching for wedding locations.

Poll : 0 votes