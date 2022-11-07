Tom Werner net worth: All about Jennifer Ashton's husband as ABC correspondent marries billionaire

Jennifer Ashton of ABC News tied the knot with television producer and businessman Tom Werner on November 5, 2022.

The guests included Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble Al Michaels, Ali Wentworth, and others. Ashton wore a Ralph Lauren Collection gown for her wedding and said that she is happy as she never thought about finding love like that. The television personality added that when you grow older, it doesn't take too long "to recognize when you've found your soul mate."

The wedding was held at the Harmonie Club in New York City and Jennifer was accompanied by her children, Alex and Chloe. Following the rituals, the guests were taken to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a reception at the Temple of Dendur for a feast and music by the Elan Music band.

The nuptials were planned by Todd Fiscus of Todd Events and Ashton stated that they wanted it to be a celebration of love and happiness. She reiterated that she never thought this would happen and is very grateful.

The pair are currently planning a honeymoon in the Caribbean and Jennifer mentioned that she is excited to be married to Tom.

Tom Werner's net worth explored

Tom Werner is the chairman of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Red Sox. He collaborated with Marcy Carsey and created a production company, Carsey-Warner, which has produced shows like The Cosby Show, Roseanne, and more.

Tom Werner accumulated a lot of wealth in these years as a producer and businessman (Image via Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 72-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $700 million. Werner has earned a lot in all these years by producing several shows and from other ventures.

Werner began his career in television by working for ABC-TV in 1973 and became the Director of East Coast Prime Time Development in 1975. He was promoted to senior vice president of the prime-time development department in 1979 and he developed shows like Mork & Mindy, Bosom Buddies, Taxi, and more.

He then exited ABC-TV in 1980. Following the formation of The Casey-Werner Company, he was the executive producer of shows like A Different World, That 70s Show, Grounded for Life, and more. He then collaborated with Oprah Winfrey alongside Marcy Carsey and Caryn Mandabach to start a channel called Oxygen.

Tom Werner, along with 14 other investors, purchased the San Diego Padres for $75 million in June 1990. He was then appointed to Major League Baseball's Executive Council and was the MLB television negotiating committee's chairman. His majority term as the owner ended after John Moores acquired an 80% interest for $80 million in December 1994. However, Werner retained a share of 10% in the franchise until he sold it to Moores.

Werner, along with Larry Lucchino and John W. Henry, made a successful bid to purchase the Boston Red Sox and Werner became the chairman. The trio also purchased Liverpool F.C. in 2010 and Werner replaced Martin Broughton as the chairman the same year.

Tom Werner is the founding chairman of the Red Sox Foundation, which has donated to several organizations and has offered college scholarships to 288 Boston public school students.

Tom Werner also created the Home Base Program, a collaboration of the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital. The program helps veterans and their families deal with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. Tom also donated $113,250 to Democratic candidates and causes from 2016 to 2020.

