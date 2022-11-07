What was Aaron Carter’s net worth at the time of his death? Fortune and career explored as rapper passes away

Aaron Carter, an American rapper and singer, died on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34. Carter was reportedly found dead inside a bathtub after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for help at his California residence on Saturday morning around 11 am local time.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that his body was first discovered by a house sitter, who later called authorities.

Carrie Jordan @carrie__jordan



You changed pop culture forever RIP Aaron CarterYou changed pop culture forever RIP Aaron Carter You changed pop culture forever ♥️🙏 https://t.co/BKOiUAz8mn

Melanie Martin, Carter's on-and-off partner with whom he shared a son, Prince, also spoke to TMZ about the singer's death and said:

“Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Here's what we know about his net worth.

Aaron Carter was earning $400,000 a year

Aaron Carter earned a lot from his successful career in the music and entertainment industry (Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Aaron Carter began his musical career when he was seven years old. He released his first album when he was nine years old, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It) in 2000. Carter made guest appearances on shows such as Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and toured with the Backstreet Boys, following the record’s release. He also gained recognition as a pop and hip-hop singer in the late 1990s.

Carter released his third album, Oh Aaron in 2001, followed by Another Earthquake!, his fourth album in 2014. He released his EP, LoVe, in February 2017, along with his fifth studio album of the same name, the following year.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, his net worth was estimated to be around $400,000. Carter accumulated a lot of wealth from his successful career in the music and entertainment industry in all these years.

Aaron Carter purchased a 2,686 sq. ft. house in Lancaster, California for $430,000 in October 2018. He sold the house for $599,000 in July 2020.

Carter declared bankruptcy in November 2013, citing a $3.5 million debt. According to the filing, his total assets were $8,232, and he owed the IRS $1.368 million. He also stated that he earned $2,000 per month and spent $2,005 per month.

He claimed to be living with a relative when he filed the petition, and his assets included a $500 television, two MacBook computers, a Louis Vuitton backpack, and a $3,500 Breitling watch.

Poll : 0 votes