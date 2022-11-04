Yasmine Bleeth net worth: Baywatch star's fortune explored as she makes rare public appearance after 2 years

Former actress and model Yasmine Bleeth recently made a rare appearance where she was unrecognizable. She stayed away from the limelight for two years and was spotted in her pajamas last week.

According to the pictures acquired by the Daily Mail, it seemed like Bleeth, 54, was out of bed since her hair was messy and tossed while she walked the streets of Los Angeles with her dog. Her outfit was simple; she opted for pink pajama bottoms, slippers, and a puffy coat to protect her from the chilly weather. While strolling around, she did not try to hide, although it was hard to recognize her.

Yasmine Bleeth was seen out and about walking her dog last week. (Image via Coleman-Rayner)

Yasmine Bleeth's net worth explored

Yasmine Bleeth gained recognition for her performances on shows like Baywatch, Ryan’s Hope, and One Life to Live. Her mother was a model, while her father was a business proprietor.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 54-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. She has appeared in various TV shows and films all these years, and her successful acting career has been her major source of income.

Yasmine Bleeth accumulated a lot of wealth from her appearances in various TV shows and movies (Image via Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

Born in 1968, Bleeth started her career at just ten months old when she appeared in Johnson & Johnson’s No More Tears Baby Shampoo television commercial in 1969. At age six, she was cast in a reality television series, Candid Camera, and in a Max Factor cosmetic advertising campaign with model Cristina Ferrare.

She grabbed her first role when she was 12 years old in the 1980 musical drama film Hey Babe! The young actress then portrayed the role of Ryan Fenelli in the ABC soap opera Ryan’s Hope from 1985 to 1989.

However, she quickly rose to prominence due to her performance as Caroline Holden in the NBC action drama Baywatch, which was praised by the audience. She then played lead roles and made guest appearances in a few other TV shows.

Yasmine Bleeth also worked as a model and had her own swimwear line, Yaz Wear. From 1998 to 2000, she played the role of Inspector Caitlin Cross in the CBS series Nash Bridges. During that time, Bleeth also appeared as Danielle Stevens in the 1997 TV film, Crowned and Dangerous.

The actress also played the lead role in NBC’s short-lived soap opera Titans in 2000. Despite her success, she joined a rehabilitation clinic in December 2000 to get rid of her cocaine addiction.

Yasmine Bleeth's charity work and legal issues

The Baywatch star was the spokesperson for the Lee National Denim Day in 1998 and donated the prize money of $10,000 she won on Celebrity Jeopardy! to breast cancer research. She was also the spokesperson for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

In September 2001, however, Yasmine was arrested after she drove her car off the highway into a median strip. Four syringes with an injectable form of cocaine and a small plastic bag with cocaine residue were found in her car. Police also found cocaine and drug paraphernalia in her hotel room.

She pleaded guilty to possessing 25 grams of cocaine and was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Yasmine Bleeth's lawyer revealed that she was undergoing therapy from the founder of Promises Rehabilitation Clinic, and after fulfilling the terms of her probation in January 2004, her record was cleared. She wrote about her cocaine addiction and the path to recovery in an issue of Glamour in April 2003.

Poll : 0 votes