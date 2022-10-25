What happened to Drew Cockton? Dragon's Den businessman found dead at 36

Well-known businessman and Dragon's Den star Drew Cockton passed away on October 22, 2022, at the age of 36. His mother Kate revealed the news on Facebook the next day and wrote:

"We are truly, utterly heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Drew Peter George Cockton (my gorgeous boy) died peacefully at home yesterday. We are devastated beyond belief. Life is never, ever going to be the same again. Rest Peacefully darling boy."

Ryan Gunn, his partner, shared a photo with Cockton, with Gunn's fans and followers paying tribute to Cockton in the comments section.

Drew Cockton's cause of death explored

Drew Cockton has long been known as a successful entrepreneur.

Drew's mother stated that her son died peacefully at home, implying that he was not in the hospital at the time of death. He may have died as a result of health problems, but this has not been confirmed because his medical history is currently unavailable.

Drew had recently posted on Instagram about how corporations must ensure that their employees feel comfortable being themselves and need to take simple steps to create a safe environment. He noted:

"This has been proven by economists to boost productivity and profitability, so from an economic as well as moral viewpoint there is the impetus to do so."

Cockton concluded the post by saying that things like taking time to understand the pronouns of staff members is much needed to create a safe working enviornment.

Everything known about Drew Cockton

Drew Cockton was a well-known entrepreneur (Image via mrowendrew/Instagram)

Drew Cockton graduated from Manchester University with a degree in German and politics. He completed his postgraduate studies at the same university's business school. He developed a business plan and sought bank financing to open EazySleep, a 13-room bed and breakfast on Canal Street, during the 2008 financial crisis.

EazySleep failed in less than a year, with Drew admitting that he lacked experience. He went on to say that he was working for ten people at the time and was depressed, so his mother referred him to a psychiatrist, who diagnosed him with bipolar disorder. Following that, he began taking medication and working on himself.

Over the next few years, Drew Cockton worked for various companies, managing accounts for blue-chip companies in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. He was still dissatisfied with his job and began making and selling candles as a hobby. He eventually quit his job in 2017 to launch his candle-making business, Owen Drew.

Mike Skeggs joined him as a business partner, and the two opened their first shop on a trading estate in Birkenhead.

Cockton claimed to have created the most expensive candle to commemorate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. The candle cost £750 and contained some of the most expensive oils and perfumes in the world.

Drew pitched to the Dragons in 2021 on BBC's Dragon's Den. He impressed them by discussing his mental health issues, how they helped him create his business, and why wellness was so important. Touker Suleyman, a retail magnate, invested £50,000 in exchange for a 30% stake.

