Who is Stefanie Michova? All about Beenzino's girlfriend as couple tied the knot

South Korean rapper Beenzino recently tied the knot with his girlfriend Stefanie Michova, a Germany-based model and actress. On August 5, the rapper revealed the news on social media by posting a few pictures of himself with Michova.

“Breaking news. Beenzino and Stefanie Michova get secretly married in a grand way at Yongsan District’s Borough Office. The employees of Yongsan District’s Borough Office broke into a sweat while filling out Beenzino’s marriage registration forms.”

Michova also shared some pictures of herself where she was holding a bouquet of flowers while sporting a white dress.

Everything you need to know about Stefanie Michova, Beenzino's girlfriend

As previously stated, Stefanie Michova is a Germany-based model and actress. Born on June 8, 1991, the actress has appeared in many TV commercials for brands like Chabien Mask and MGM Casino. The 31-year-old has also appeared in films like Unbloomed, Hooked, and Key West.

Michova lives in Los Angeles and travels to Korea frequently for work. She is currently represented by modeling agency Wilhelmina. In terms of her modeling career, she first signed with Dragon Heart Global in 2015.

Michova attended the Joanne Baron/D.W. Brown Premiere Acting School in Santa Monica, California. She has been featured in several music videos like Cool for the Summer, Good Boy, Rollercoaster, Love Is A Temple, Black Magic, Long Live A$AP, Uncommitted, and others.

She made her debut as a writer and director in the short movie, Rise and Shine, released in 2017. Stefanie is also active on Instagram with around 274,000 followers.

Beenzino and Stefanie Michova’s relationship timeline

Beenzino and Stefanie Michova have been together since 2015 (Image via realisshoman/Instagram)

Also known as Lim Sung-bin, he and Stefanie Michova have been dating since 2015 and were spotted together the previous year. However, Lim opened up about Michova in June 2015 when he posted a picture of the latter on social media.

While appearing on jTBC’s Witch Hunt in 2015, Lim asked everyone to post hateful comments in English instead of Korean, stating that he has to translate them to Michova since she wants to know them.

Lim then appeared on KBS2’s Yoo Hee-yeol’s Sketchbook in 2016 and said that dating Michova changed his traits, and it happened during a time when he let fame get to his ego, and everything changed after meeting the latter. Lim said that Michova made him modest and humble.

Lim once stated that after Stefanie entered his life, he began to enjoy traveling and going to airports. Michova was described as a country girl by him, who said,

“I did not fall in love with Stefanie at first sight but I found her very attractive during our third time traveling together. She is very simple. One time, I went to New York with her and I was having fun shopping but Stefanie suddenly cried and said, ‘I don’t know much and I do not even like it. Shopping is so tiring.’ I was really surprised. I realized that what I expected was not everything about her.”

The pair have been spotted together on several occasions and also frequently post pictures of each other on social media.

