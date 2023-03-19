Lance Reddick movies: 5 best roles of the actor including John Wick

Lance Reddick, the notable and beloved American actor and musician, best known for his portrayal of the titular character Charon in the fan-favorite John Wick franchise, sadly passed away on March 17, 2023, at the age of sixty. The veteran actor also reprised his role as Charon in the upcoming installment of the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, which will debut on March 24, 2023, on big screens in the U.S.

Co-actor Keanu Reeves and the upcoming movie's director Chad Stahelski both expressed their profound sorrow over Lance Reddick's passing. In a joint statement, the two said:

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,...He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly." (Via Deadline)

Apart from his role in the John Wick franchise, the late actor also portrayed several other noteworthy and highly acclaimed roles over his long acting career. Let's take a closer look at some of the best roles played by the actor, including Charon in the John Wick franchise.

Nathan Wood in The Domestics and 4 other movie roles portrayed by Lance Reddick

1) General Caulfield in White House Down

In 2013, Lance Reddick was seen playing the pivotal role of General Caulfield in the box-office hit and critically acclaimed movie White House Down. The actor's character in the movie was the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He brought intense military flair to the character.

With his lean, tall stature, deep authoritative voice, and strict mannerisms, the actor frequently portrayed roles like this to perfection. He prominently captured the disciplined nature and booming confidence that an audience would expect of these kinds of characters.

2) Charon in the John Wick franchise

From the very first installment of the popular action-thriller franchise, Reddick was an integral part of the franchise and played the character Charon to absolute perfection in previously released John Wick movies. The late actor is expected to do the same in the upcoming 4th installment as well.

The role made him one of the most well-known faces in Hollywood. Charon is the concierge at the Continental, an extravagant hotel that doubles as a lodging ground for the underworld. The character is considered the right-hand man of the movie's protagonist, John Wick.

Throughout all of these films, Reddick did an excellent job of capturing the character's powerful and charismatic persona. He was undoubtedly the perfect fit for Charon.

3) Nathan Wood in The Domestics

The Domestics, a 2018 post-apocalyptic thriller horror movie, saw veteran actor Lance Reddick in the significant role of Nathan Wood. The movie became a commercial blockbuster and gained a lot of positive critical reviews as well. Nathan Wood's character was complex and quite layered, which could have been extremely hard to pull off by any actor.

However, Reddick pulled it off with flying colors. The way he portrayed the character's grief and anger after a personal loss was absolutely remarkable to witness. Without a shred of doubt, Nathan Wood was one of the best roles played by the beloved actor.

4) Milo in Monster Party

Monster Party was a highly gripping and hit horror thriller movie that was released in 2018. Reddick played the brief but pivotal role of Milo in the film, which received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and fans. The character was the leader of guests at the house, and the house was being robbed by a sophisticated group of burglars who usually operated in Malibu.

During a significant sequence of the movie, the guests began introducing themselves as "addicts" in recovery. While the burglar gang attempted to rob the house, in a shocking moment, individuals at the event started to get killed.

It was at this point in the movie that Reddick's character, Milo, revealed that he and the other guests were serial killers in recovery. The film received high praise for its originality, which was aided by Lance Reddick's performance.

5) David Gentry in Angel Has Fallen

Angel Has Fallen was a hit action-packed thriller movie that was released in 2019. Reddick played the pivotal role of Secret Service Director David Gentry and was outstanding in the movie, gaining praise from the audience and critics as well. The movie was the 3rd installment of the popular Has Fallen franchise starring Gerard Butler in the lead role.

Lance Reddick's character in the film was disciplined, stern, and always exuded professionalism and dignity. His subtle yet powerful aura was one of the biggest highlights of the 2019 movie. Due to the actor's striking stature and stoic figure, he became a natural pick for roles like these.

Other notable roles played by Lance Reddick include Charles Alberts in Won't Back Down, Major Richard Carver in The Guest, Jerry Shaw in Canal Street, Herbert "Mr. Jay" Johnson in Sylvie's Love and more.

Watch John Wick: Chapter 4, which will air in U.S. theaters on March 24, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes