Where was Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 filmed? Locations explored 

John Wick 4, the highly anticipated and exciting fourth installment in the popular franchise starring Keanu Reeves, is all set to make its arrival in theaters on March 24, 2023, in the United States. Michael Finch and Shay Hatten have served as writers for the movie, which was directed by Chad Stahelski.

The official synopsis for John Wick 4, given by Lionsgate Entertainment Company, reads as follows:

"John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."

Ever since the official trailer for the upcoming movie was released, fans have been curious to learn all about the shooting locations of the film.

John Wick 4 starring Keanu Reeves has been filmed all across Japan, Jordan, Germany, and France

Aqaba in Jordan

The director, Chad Stahelski, revealed in an interview with Collider that the opening sequence of the brand-new movie was filmed in and around Aqaba, Jordan. The famous port city of Jordan is situated on the Red Sea's Gulf of Aqaba. The coastal city is best known for its Islamic-era Aqaba Fort.

The team reportedly filmed an extremely crucial sequence in Wadi Rum Desert, Jordan, which is approximately 60 km to the east of Aqaba Port City.

Tokyo and Osaka in Japan

The highly awaited neo-noir thriller action movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, has reportedly captured some of its pivotal sequences in Japan, specifically in Osaka and Tokyo, as stated by the director in an interview with Collider.

Osaka is a massive port city and a well-known commercial center on the island of Honshu in Japan. The city is best known for its state-of-the-art architecture, hearty, delicious street food, and exciting nightlife.

Japan’s busy capital, Tokyo, hosts a perfect mixture of traditional and modern views. From historic temples to neon-lit skyscrapers, the capital city has it all, which makes it the perfect place to shoot important scenes for a movie like John Wick 4.

Berlin in Germany

The production company for the movie also moved to Berlin, Germany to shoot several significant interior and exterior sequences of the Keanu Reeves starrer. Dating back to the 13th century, Berlin is the capital city of Germany and is world-famous for its historical monuments and architecture.

Some important sequences of John Wick 4 were filmed in Babelsberg Film Studio, situated in Potsdam-Babelsberg outside Berlin, Germany. It is the second oldest vast-scale film studio in the entire world.

Paris in France

The cast and crew of the upcoming film also shot several pivotal sequences of the movie in Paris, France, a city known for romance, fashion, art, and rich culture. The capital city of France is also famous for its 19th-century cityscape, the River Seine, and wide boulevards.

As per Collider, some enthralling scenes from the movie were shot in and around the renowned Louvre Museum, the Arc de Triomphe, Sacré Coeur, the Eiffel Tower, and more.

Don't forget to watch John Wick 4, which will premiere in U.S. theaters on March 24, 2023.

