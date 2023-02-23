John Wick 4: Keanu Reeves reveals he spent 3 months training for role

Keanu Reeves, who will be seen reprising his role as John Wick in the much-anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4, recently revealed that he trained extensively for three months to get mentally and physically prepared for his role.

The actor said:

"It’s been about 12 weeks of training. It’s new levels of action. You know, nun-chucks, which was challenging…’ John Wick’ action asks just a little bit more. And you see the effort and the commitment from the team.”

As revealed by its director Chad Stahelski, the movie will be the longest film in the franchise with a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

It will star Keanu Reeves as Jonathan "John" Wick, Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as the Marquis de Gramont, Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu.

Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown Natalia Tena as Katia, Marko Zaror, and Ian McShane will also star in the movie.

Keanu Reeves fights with nun-chucks in upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4

As shown in the trailer, Wick is seen taking on his enemies with nun-chucks and various weapons in mindblowing action sequences.

Additionally, cars have always been synonymous with the franchise, so fans can expect plenty of car-action sequences in the movie. In a previous interview with Total Film magazine, Reeves explained that he had to learn how to do a reverse 180 and drift, all while reloading his prop gun and shooting it out of the door.

He said:

"We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy. There’s 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse into-forward 270s, drifting… So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play."

Reeves added:

"John Wick: Chapter 4′ has the most action of any of the [‘John Wick’] films, which is saying a lot. And it’s more by a good margin. It’s a big show… ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far. They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox."

Filming locations for the movie include Berlin, Paris, Osaka, and New York City. The film is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be theatrically released in the United States on March 24, 2023, by Lionsgate.

Poll : 0 votes