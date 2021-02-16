Wendy's brutally roasts Lionsgate with Armie Hammer cannibal reference

rican actor Armie Hammer recently made headlines for his alleged cannibalistic tendencies - something that the Wendy's Twitter account took close note of.

Known for holding nothing back on Twitter, the Wendy's handle has been serving up burns and roasting people/businesses for the better part of a decade. From Gordon Ramsay to McDonald's, Wendy's roasted them all, and this time, media corporation Lionsgate got served.

Wendy's roasts Lionsgate and Armie Hammer

TODAY IN SHADE: Wendy’s roasts actor Armie Hammer. When Armie’s former studio Lionsgate asked to be roasted by Wendy’s, the burger chain responded “We’d give you a hand but one of your former actors might eat it.” Armie has faced allegations of abuse, some included cannibalism. pic.twitter.com/ZoP5aY1RFl — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 14, 2021

Wendy's Twitter dropped an open invitation in their comments to get roasted by them courtesy of #NationalRoastDay. Lionsgate signed up for some punishment when they replied "ok I'll play... roast me".

In typical Wendy's fashion, they replied:

We'd give you a hand but one of your former actors might eat it.

For those out of the loop, the actor being referenced here is Armie Hammer, former star of Lionsgate's production "Shotgun Wedding." He was shockingly dropped however, courtesy of leaked messages from the American actor depicting cannibalistic fetishes.

Trigger warning: Graphic canniballism and sexual fetishes depicting violation of consent. Skip ahead to steer clear.

The disturbing messages shook the Internet when they surfaced, prompting a quick response from the actor.

"I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that."

While the controversy hasn't settled, Armie Hammer has been laying low and avoiding the public eye for a while. He'd be rather successful at it too, if it weren't for Wendy's Twitter serving up burns.

