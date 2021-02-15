Bryce Hall reveals that the "cheating" on Addison Rae video with Loren Gray was a prank 

TikTok star Bryce Hall recently made waves after reports of cheating on Addison Rae went rampant. He was spotted having lunch and holding hands with singer and internet personality Loren Gray.

The apparently "leaked" video quickly spread through social media with fans up in arms over Bryce Hall's infidelity. The video has now been revealed as a prank. Bryce Hall had plotted it from the get-go.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Video of Bryce Hall having lunch and holding hands with Loren Gray surfaces. Paparazzi titles it “BRYCE HALL CHEATS ON ADDISON RAE.” Some people in the comments think Bryce is doing prank, others are concerned for Addison. pic.twitter.com/HII5lVTwsS — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

Bryce Hall cheating on Addison Rae was a prank

In a video titled "My Girlfriend's $100,000 Gift," Bryce Hall revealed that the entire gimmick was planned. He mentioned that he got the sign off from Addison Rae herself. Bryce Hall stated that he wanted to prank the media along with Loren Gray.

The TikTok star got in touch with paparazzi, Kevin Wong. He played the role of their inside man and had to convince people that there was a scandal.

After getting Loren Gray on board, the wheels were set in motion. Bryce Hall successfully trolled the internet.

Some fans were in disbelief as soon as the "fake" news hit. Others claimed that they always knew it was a prank.

One person commented “he’s doing a prank for sure.” Another said “i’m panicking right now. their 4month is literally tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/g3MiJXxR4k — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

Fans of the couple were relieved to hear that Bryce Hall was not cheating on Addison Rae. The prank took place after Addison Rae and Loren Gray's significant other gave their consent.

Bryce Hall definitely pulled a fast one on the media. Knowing the TikTok star's antics, there are probably going to more pranks in the future.

