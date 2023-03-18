“Perfectly healthy 60 year old”: Lance Reddick vaccination speculation emerges in wake of John Wick star's death at 60 

John Wick star Lance Reddick suddenly passed away on Friday at the age of 60. The news of his tragic demise was confirmed in a statement by his publicist Mia Hansen:

“Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family's privacy at this time.”

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Lance Reddick has sadly passed away at the age of 60. Lance Reddick has sadly passed away at the age of 60. https://t.co/bjmxmIHTeZ

Hansen mentioned that police were called to Reddick’s house in Studio City, California, around 09:30 local time (16:30 GMT). Shortly after, authorities discovered his body.

The publicist also shared that the actor passed away due to “natural causes.”

Reddick was in the middle of a press tour for the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise, which is scheduled to be released on March 24. However, he failed to attend the film's New York premiere alongside Keanu Reaves on Wednesday.

The actor did not share the reason behind his absence from the event. A day before his death, Reddick took to Instagram to share a photo of himself at home with his four dogs to promote an event at Hard Rock Hotels for the occasion of National Puppy Day.

Lance Reddick’s sudden death also sparked fear and speculation about the COVID-19 vaccine online. Twitter user @skinz_x questioned how the actor died from natural causes when he was a “perfectly healthy 60 year old.”

The user said that they would not be shocked to hear about a “heart issue” and claimed that cardiac problems are allegedly tied to the vaccine:

xXSnakeSkinzXx @skinz_x Okay, I'm no conspiracy theorist, but now it's Lance Reddick dying from "natural causes" when he was a perfectly healthy 60 year old? It wouldn't be shocking to hear it be a heart issue, which all goes back to that vaccine. Unlike other vaccines, this one has been pretty suspect Okay, I'm no conspiracy theorist, but now it's Lance Reddick dying from "natural causes" when he was a perfectly healthy 60 year old? It wouldn't be shocking to hear it be a heart issue, which all goes back to that vaccine. Unlike other vaccines, this one has been pretty suspect

However, Twitter user @/amuse argued that there is “no evidence his death was the result of vaccine injury.” No mention of The Wire actor being vaccinated or his passing being related to the jab has been made by sources close to the late star.

As per The Daily Mail, Reddick was also set to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week. He will also reportedly appear on the John Wick spinoff Ballerina starring Ana de Armas.

Lance Reddick’s sudden demise sparks COVID-19 vaccine speculation online

Lance Reddick's death sparked vaccine speculation online (Image via Getty Images)

On Friday, actor Lance Reddick suddenly passed away at his home. He was just 60 years old at the time of death.

In the wake of the tragic news, some anti-vaxxers took to Twitter to attribute the actor’s death to the COVID-19 vaccine and claimed that the recent sudden deaths of otherwise healthy individuals were related to the jab:

The All American @uma_johnny #VaccineDeath Breaking News: Actor Lance Reddick dead at 60. Now, the liberal media, is claiming he died of natural causes. Oh really? Just last year, he was an advocate for the Covid-19 vaccine. And what is a common side effect of the vax? Cardiac arrest. Breaking News: Actor Lance Reddick dead at 60. Now, the liberal media, is claiming he died of natural causes. Oh really? Just last year, he was an advocate for the Covid-19 vaccine. And what is a common side effect of the vax? Cardiac arrest. 💔 #VaccineDeath https://t.co/sUZwYFdKqL

Natural Immunity FTW @NaturallyFTW Breaking: John Wick actor Lance Reddick drops dead today at age 60 of "natural causes." Breaking: John Wick actor Lance Reddick drops dead today at age 60 of "natural causes." 😢 https://t.co/KFwql7QTbw

MA$TERMIND 🇨🇷 @THEMASTERTHESIS Lance Reddick + Vaccine = did that happen ?? Hmm 🤔 Lance Reddick + Vaccine = did that happen ?? Hmm 🤔

gamerking @jwe71308 Lance Reddick died wonder if it was the vaccines that Got him at age 60 and they claim natural causes don't trust the media not the government. Lance Reddick died wonder if it was the vaccines that Got him at age 60 and they claim natural causes don't trust the media not the government.

Johnny Audacity @JohnnyAudacity



I'd say he was vaccinated because they weren't allowing anyone to work on a studio sets to even be in movies if they didn't take the Fauci Ouchi.



Voluntary Forced Mandated Depopulation Vaccines for Climate Change Natural Immunity FTW @NaturallyFTW Breaking: John Wick actor Lance Reddick drops dead today at age 60 of "natural causes." Breaking: John Wick actor Lance Reddick drops dead today at age 60 of "natural causes." 😢 https://t.co/KFwql7QTbw RIP Lance Reddick another great actor lost to died suddenly.I'd say he was vaccinated because they weren't allowing anyone to work on a studio sets to even be in movies if they didn't take the Fauci Ouchi.Voluntary Forced Mandated Depopulation Vaccines for Climate Change twitter.com/NaturallyFTW/s… RIP Lance Reddick another great actor lost to died suddenly. I'd say he was vaccinated because they weren't allowing anyone to work on a studio sets to even be in movies if they didn't take the Fauci Ouchi. Voluntary Forced Mandated Depopulation Vaccines for Climate Change twitter.com/NaturallyFTW/s…

Richard (リチャード) @hamatachi First Kevin Samuels and now Lance Reddick. It seems this coff vaccine is taking away all our esteemed black gentlemen. First Kevin Samuels and now Lance Reddick. It seems this coff vaccine is taking away all our esteemed black gentlemen. 😞

Meanwhile, others slammed the vaccination theories and argued that there was no actual proof of Reddick’s demise being related to the vaccine:

baby shark do do 🔜 AC @nimk0_ People blaming Lance Reddick’s death in the vaccine already People blaming Lance Reddick’s death in the vaccine already 💀

Dillon Barabasz @dillonbarabasz



RIP. I didn't personally watch many of his projects but I did see Resident Evil recently (loved it) and will always remember his voice as Zavala in Destiny. Waiting for all of the idiots who suggest Lance Reddick's cause of death was from the vaccine because he #diedsuddenly RIP. I didn't personally watch many of his projects but I did see Resident Evil recently (loved it) and will always remember his voice as Zavala in Destiny. Waiting for all of the idiots who suggest Lance Reddick's cause of death was from the vaccine because he #diedsuddenly RIP. I didn't personally watch many of his projects but I did see Resident Evil recently (loved it) and will always remember his voice as Zavala in Destiny.

BUTTER GOLEM🎃💅🏽 @IAmOroro



I had no idea you were a forensic pathologist. twitter.com/lavern_spicer/… Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 @lavern_spicer came out twitter.com/variety/status… Natural causes my ass! We all know what’s causing Black folks to be “found dead” when they was previously healthy before the you know whatcame out Natural causes my ass! We all know what’s causing Black folks to be “found dead” when they was previously healthy before the you know what 💉came out😡 twitter.com/variety/status… So instead of saying “RIP Lance Reddick” like a normal person, you chose to take the fear mongering route by spreading covid vaccination misinformation?I had no idea you were a forensic pathologist. So instead of saying “RIP Lance Reddick” like a normal person, you chose to take the fear mongering route by spreading covid vaccination misinformation? I had no idea you were a forensic pathologist. 😑 twitter.com/lavern_spicer/…

🐺john wick's 𝘺𝘦𝘦𝘦𝘢𝘩 @LostWolfling God, weirdos are trying to say Lance Reddick died of the vaccine. I'm so angry I'm ill. I hate it here so much. There's no space for anything & awful people are so continuously awful. God, weirdos are trying to say Lance Reddick died of the vaccine. I'm so angry I'm ill. I hate it here so much. There's no space for anything & awful people are so continuously awful.

As speculation continues to pour in online, no close source has hinted towards Lance Reddick’s sudden demise being related to his vaccination status. Although no exact cause of the actor’s death was specified, his publicist mentioned that Reddick died of “natural causes.”

The actor is survived by his wife Stephanie, daughter Yvonne Nicole Reddick, and son Christopher Reddick.

Poll : 0 votes