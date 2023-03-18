“Perfectly healthy 60 year old”: Lance Reddick vaccination speculation emerges in wake of John Wick star's death at 60 

John Wick star Lance Reddick suddenly passed away on Friday at the age of 60. The news of his tragic demise was confirmed in a statement by his publicist Mia Hansen:
“Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family's privacy at this time.”
Hansen mentioned that police were called to Reddick’s house in Studio City, California, around 09:30 local time (16:30 GMT). Shortly after, authorities discovered his body.
The publicist also shared that the actor passed away due to “natural causes.”
Reddick was in the middle of a press tour for the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise, which is scheduled to be released on March 24. However, he failed to attend the film's New York premiere alongside Keanu Reaves on Wednesday.
The actor did not share the reason behind his absence from the event. A day before his death, Reddick took to Instagram to share a photo of himself at home with his four dogs to promote an event at Hard Rock Hotels for the occasion of National Puppy Day.
Lance Reddick’s sudden death also sparked fear and speculation about the COVID-19 vaccine online. Twitter user @skinz_x questioned how the actor died from natural causes when he was a “perfectly healthy 60 year old.”
The user said that they would not be shocked to hear about a “heart issue” and claimed that cardiac problems are allegedly tied to the vaccine:
However, Twitter user @/amuse argued that there is “no evidence his death was the result of vaccine injury.” No mention of The Wire actor being vaccinated or his passing being related to the jab has been made by sources close to the late star.
As per The Daily Mail, Reddick was also set to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week. He will also reportedly appear on the John Wick spinoff Ballerina starring Ana de Armas.
Lance Reddick’s sudden demise sparks COVID-19 vaccine speculation online
On Friday, actor Lance Reddick suddenly passed away at his home. He was just 60 years old at the time of death.
In the wake of the tragic news, some anti-vaxxers took to Twitter to attribute the actor’s death to the COVID-19 vaccine and claimed that the recent sudden deaths of otherwise healthy individuals were related to the jab:
Meanwhile, others slammed the vaccination theories and argued that there was no actual proof of Reddick’s demise being related to the vaccine:
As speculation continues to pour in online, no close source has hinted towards Lance Reddick’s sudden demise being related to his vaccination status. Although no exact cause of the actor’s death was specified, his publicist mentioned that Reddick died of “natural causes.”
The actor is survived by his wife Stephanie, daughter Yvonne Nicole Reddick, and son Christopher Reddick.