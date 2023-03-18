Lance Reddick net worth: John Wick star's fortune explored as he dies aged 60

American actor and musician, Lance Reddick, known for playing the concierge Charon in the John Wick film series, passed away at the age of 60 on March 17, 2023. The Fringe star reportedly died in his home at Studio City, California, on Friday morning.

The actor's publicist Mia Hansen confirmed the heartbreaking news, adding that he died "suddenly" and from natural causes. She added:

"Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time."

John Wick: Chapter 4 @JohnWickMovie A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick. A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick. https://t.co/btBpdjLY5d

Reddick was busy promoting John Wick: Chapter 4 and was scheduled to make an appearance on Kelly Clarkson's show next week before his unfortunate demise. He was scheduled to attend the movie's premiere on Wednesday evening in New York, but he did not turn up.

The actor-musician last shared an update yesterday on a promotional post for Hard Rock Hotels and National Puppy Day on Twitter featuring him and his dogs with the caption:

"On screen and off, it's no surprise I love spoiling my dogs."

Lance Reddick was worth $4 million at the time of his passing

Born on June 7, 1962, Lance Reddick has appeared in several well-known movies and TV shows since his debut in 1996. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the late actor had a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death.

As the news of his demise spread, his peers and fans shared tributes to Lance. His The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce shared a heartfelt message on his Twitter:

Wendell Pierce @WendellPierce A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP https://t.co/Xy0pl5c4NR

Reddick was from Baltimore, Maryland, where he studied music as a teenager. He graduated from the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester, New York, with a degree in classical music composition. He later moved to Boston, where he received his Master of Fine Arts degree from the Yale School of Drama in 1994.

He is frequently known to play serious roles as a man in uniform or in a suit. The singer-actor is best remembered for his performances as Cedric Daniels on HBO's The Wire, and Agent Philip Broyles on JJ Abrams' Fringe series. He also starred in the show Lost and the 2013 thriller, White House Down.

HBO @HBO Lance has been part of the HBO family for over 20 years, starring in several projects including iconic roles in Oz and The Wire. He is held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly. Lance has been part of the HBO family for over 20 years, starring in several projects including iconic roles in Oz and The Wire. He is held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly. https://t.co/Wf8Wbk36D6

Additionally, Reddick lent his voice to video games such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Destiny 2. A skilled pianist, he also released an album, Contemplations & Remembrances in 2007.

In 2019, Lance Reddick spoke about his role and acting choices with the Los Angeles Times, stating:

"Range is always what I’m striving for... I never want anybody to say, ‘Oh, this is who he is.’ Although the characters I play, even in all their diversity, tend to be fairly intense. But they’re all very different guys."

Lance Reddick will be seen as Zeus in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and as Charon in the John Wick spin-off, Ballarina, in a posthumous release.

Lance Reddick is survived by his wife of 12 years, Stephanie Day, and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

