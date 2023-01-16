Who did Al Brown play in The Wire? Character explored as actor dies aged 83

Well-known actor Al Brown passed away on January 13, 2023, at the age of 83. He was known for portraying the character of Stanislaus Valchek, police commissioner for the Baltimore Police Department, in the HBO crime drama series, The Wire.

According to TMZ, Brown's daughter said that the actor was suffering from Alzheimer’s for a long time, which eventually led to his death.

The news of his passing was revealed through a post on his official Facebook page, which stated:

“My name is Michael. I manage Al’s Facebook page. I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.”

Al Brown appeared as Stanislaus Valchek in The Wire

Al Brown gained recognition for his appearance as Stanislaus Valchek in the HBO crime drama series, The Wire. The character was also the commander of the Polish-American Southeastern District.

The character, who appeared in five seasons of the series, had good relations with political figures and different Democratic organizations located near City Hall. He spent most of his time as a Major in charge of the Southeastern district and was later promoted to Deputy of Administration due to his links with Mayor Carcetti.

Al Brown played the role of Stanislaus Valchek in The Wire (Image via faustianovich/Twitter)

Valchek used his influence to his benefit and despite his dislike for Prez, he always saved the latter from being punished for his wrongdoings. He was backed by Andy Krawczyk, a politically influenced developer, and was loyal to Tommy Carcetti, who helped him get promoted as the Deputy Commissioner of Administration in the Baltimore City Police Department.

Stanislaus always cared more about his rank and political contacts instead of thinking about a strategy to fight crime. He was ready to abuse his rank and power against anyone who breaks the law, which is why he was disliked by ranking officers like Commissioner Burrell and Deputy Ops Rawls.

The Wire aired for five seasons with 60 episodes from June 2, 2002, to March 9, 2008. Although the show received an average response from critics and audiences, it is considered to be one of the best TV series.

Al Brown has also been featured in several other TV shows

Although Al Brown was mostly known for his performance in The Wire, he was a part of various other TV shows. He appeared as commissioner Tom Sablone in an episode of the NBC crime drama series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Brown was also cast in other shows like The Hustler, Maron, Commander in Chief, Rescue Me, Forensic Files, and The F.B.I. Files. He then appeared in movies like Red Dragon, Liberty Heights, The Replacements, and Shot in the Heart.

He played a minor role in the 1995 science fiction film, 12 Monkeys. Directed by Terry Gilliam, the film grossed $168 million at the box office and featured Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, Brad Pitt, and Christopher Plummer in the lead roles.

Al is survived by his daughter Jenny, who confirmed the news of her father passing away due to his battle with Alzheimer's.

